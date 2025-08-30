Five Thrilling Action Movies Like Baaghi 4 That Will Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seat!
As a fan of the Baaghi franchise, you are attracted to a particular type of Indian action film. These are not just fighting movies; these are just a single invincible hero with anger and a personal cause in his heart. The protagonist, often a one-man army, fights against impossible odds with a raw, visceral intensity.
The genre has had a new dimension of popularity by films like Animal which experimented with a more emotionally charged and darker take on action. From the epic scale of the K.G.F. series to the sleek, stylish stunts of War, these films share a common with Baaghi.
They are a combination of high stakes, bone shattering action and emotional drama which will have you out of your seat. Let’s look at the Top 5 Movies Just Like Baaghi 4.
Animal (2023)
A deeply disturbed man's obsessive love for his distant father drives him down a brutal path of violence. The film explores the dark, animalistic side of a human being pushed to his limits.
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire(2023)
This epic action film follows the story of an exiled prince who becomes a one-man army to help his childhood friend take back his kingdom. It's a tale of loyalty and betrayal set in a savage, dystopian world.
K.G.F: Chapter 1 and 2 (2018-2022)
A young boy rises from the streets of Bombay to become a formidable gangster, driven by his dying mother's promise to make him rich and powerful. The story charts his journey to become the ultimate kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields.
War (2019)
Two of India's top agents, a mentor and his protégé, go head-to-head in a deadly game of cat and mouse. The film is a stylish, high-tech spy thriller with spectacular action sequences and incredible stunts.
Ghajini (2008)
A wealthy businessman suffers from short-term memory loss after a brutal attack leaves his fiancée dead. He uses a system of tattoos and notes to hunt down the man responsible and exact his revenge.