Five Viruses That Have Changed Human Lives Historically, In Pics
Invisible forces have shaped human history by causing widespread illness and affecting millions of lives. They spread easily through close contact or bodily fluids, making them hard to control. Some caused sudden, global crises that forced societies to change how people interact, work, and care for their health. Others acted slowly, weakening the body over time and challenging medical knowledge, leading to new treatments and awareness campaigns. Throughout history, several viruses have drastically influenced human life, reshaping societies, healthcare systems, and global responses to disease. One such event triggered a global health emergency in recent years, forcing widespread lockdowns, transforming workplaces, and accelerating breakthroughs in medicine and technology. These challenges encouraged governments and communities to focus more on cleanliness, create vaccines and medicines, and work together worldwide.
Nipah Virus Infection
Nipah virus is a deadly zoonotic virus transmitted from fruit bats to humans, causing severe respiratory illness. It spreads through contact with infected animals or humans. Early signs of Nipah virus infection typically include fever, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, and a sore throat.
COVID-19 Virus
COVID-19, also called coronavirus disease 2019, is an illness caused by a virus. The virus is called severe acute respiratory syndrome. It began spreading in late 2019 and developed into a pandemic in 2020. COVID-19, caused by SARS-CoV-2, usually leads to mild respiratory illness.
Influenza Virus
The influenza virus is a contagious respiratory virus that causes the flu, leading to symptoms like fever, cough, and body aches. It spreads easily through droplets when infected people cough or sneeze. Influenza viruses mutate frequently, which is why new vaccines are needed each year.
Smallpox Virus
Smallpox was an infectious disease caused by the variola virus. It has been completely eradicated, with no cases reported since 1977. The disease caused rashes and spread through coughing and sneezing.
Poliovirus
Poliovirus (PV) is a highly contagious virus that causes polio in humans. It mainly spreads when infected feces enter the mouth, often through contaminated food or water, and less often through infected saliva.