Five Ways To Style A Kurta This Sawan Season: In Pics

In India, a kurta is more than just a simple traditional wear, people love it for its comfort, elegance and amazing versatility. Commonly associated with traditional wear, with a few styling tweaks, Kurta can be modified into something fashionable catering to multiple occasions. From casual outings to office wear, a right pairing can fit it all. From Indo-western to festive look, here are five ways to style a kurta effortlessly to ace different occasions.