LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Five Ways To Style A Kurta This Sawan Season: In Pics

Five Ways To Style A Kurta This Sawan Season: In Pics

In India, a kurta is more than just a simple traditional wear, people love it for its comfort, elegance and amazing versatility. Commonly associated with traditional wear, with a few styling tweaks, Kurta can be modified into something fashionable catering to multiple occasions. From casual outings to office wear, a right pairing can fit it all. From Indo-western to festive look, here are five ways to style a kurta effortlessly to ace different occasions. 

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Five Ways To Style A Kurta This Sawan Season: In Pics - Gallery Image
1/5

Kurta With Jeans

Effortlessly chic! Style your kurta with a pair of jeans for that laid-back, brunch-ready vibe.
Perfect for shopping days or coffee dates.

Five Ways To Style A Kurta This Sawan Season: In Pics - Gallery Image
2/5

Kurta With Sharara

Turn heads at festivals! Pair your kurta with a flared sharara and ethnic accessories for that glam desi diva look. Ideal for Diwali parties and family gatherings .

Five Ways To Style A Kurta This Sawan Season: In Pics - Gallery Image
3/5

Kurta With Trousers

Stay sharp and sophisticated at work by pairing your kurta with tailored trousers. A go-to look that blends elegance with everyday professionalism.

Five Ways To Style A Kurta This Sawan Season: In Pics - Gallery Image
4/5

Kurta With Skirt

Add a twist with Indo-western flair. Style your kurta over a skirt for a breezy, creative vibe. Perfect for college events or art shows.

Five Ways To Style A Kurta This Sawan Season: In Pics - Gallery Image
5/5

Kurta With Palazzo

Breathe easy in style! Pair your kurta with palazzos for a relaxed yet graceful silhouette. Ideal for family brunches, temple visits, or casual get-togethers.

Five Ways To Style A Kurta This Sawan Season: In Pics - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?