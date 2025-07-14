Five Ways To Style A Kurta This Sawan Season: In Pics
In India, a kurta is more than just a simple traditional wear, people love it for its comfort, elegance and amazing versatility. Commonly associated with traditional wear, with a few styling tweaks, Kurta can be modified into something fashionable catering to multiple occasions. From casual outings to office wear, a right pairing can fit it all. From Indo-western to festive look, here are five ways to style a kurta effortlessly to ace different occasions.
Kurta With Jeans
Effortlessly chic! Style your kurta with a pair of jeans for that laid-back, brunch-ready vibe.
Perfect for shopping days or coffee dates.
Kurta With Sharara
Turn heads at festivals! Pair your kurta with a flared sharara and ethnic accessories for that glam desi diva look. Ideal for Diwali parties and family gatherings .
Kurta With Trousers
Stay sharp and sophisticated at work by pairing your kurta with tailored trousers. A go-to look that blends elegance with everyday professionalism.
Kurta With Skirt
Add a twist with Indo-western flair. Style your kurta over a skirt for a breezy, creative vibe. Perfect for college events or art shows.
Kurta With Palazzo
Breathe easy in style! Pair your kurta with palazzos for a relaxed yet graceful silhouette. Ideal for family brunches, temple visits, or casual get-togethers.