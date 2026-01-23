LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Flax Seeds: The One Superfood Health Lovers Can’t Stop Adding to Their Diet

Flax Seeds: The One Superfood Health Lovers Can’t Stop Adding to Their Diet

Flax seeds also called alsi have become a favorite among health-conscious people. These tiny seeds are packed with fibre plant based omega 3s and essential nutrients that support overall health. From gut care to heart health flax seeds are now a regular part of many daily diets.

Published By: Published: January 23, 2026 16:00:00 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Boosts Digestion
1/6
Flax Seeds: The One Superfood Health Lovers Can’t Stop Adding to Their Diet

Boosts Digestion

Flax seeds are rich in fibre which helps keep digestion smooth and prevents constipation. Including them in meals like rotis oats or vegetables can make digestion easier and improve gut health.

You Might Be Interested In
Supports Heart Health
2/6

Supports Heart Health

Flax seeds are a great source of plant-based omega-3s. These healthy fats help reduce inflammation and may improve blood circulation while supporting healthy cholesterol levels.

Helps Manage Weight
3/6

Helps Manage Weight

The fibre in flax seeds keeps you feeling full for longer. This makes them a smart addition to meals for people who want to manage weight naturally without cutting calories drastically.

You Might Be Interested In
Promotes Hormonal Balance and Skin Health
4/6

Promotes Hormonal Balance and Skin Health

Flax seeds contain lignans which are natural antioxidants. These compounds may support hormonal balance especially in women and help maintain clearer skin and healthier hair.

Easy to Include in Daily Meals
5/6

Easy to Include in Daily Meals

Flax seeds can be roasted and ground to mix into chutneys curd dals or sprinkled over salads. They add nutrition without changing the taste making them simple to include in everyday meals.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS