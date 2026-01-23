Flax Seeds: The One Superfood Health Lovers Can’t Stop Adding to Their Diet
Flax seeds also called alsi have become a favorite among health-conscious people. These tiny seeds are packed with fibre plant based omega 3s and essential nutrients that support overall health. From gut care to heart health flax seeds are now a regular part of many daily diets.
Boosts Digestion
Flax seeds are rich in fibre which helps keep digestion smooth and prevents constipation. Including them in meals like rotis oats or vegetables can make digestion easier and improve gut health.
Supports Heart Health
Flax seeds are a great source of plant-based omega-3s. These healthy fats help reduce inflammation and may improve blood circulation while supporting healthy cholesterol levels.
Helps Manage Weight
The fibre in flax seeds keeps you feeling full for longer. This makes them a smart addition to meals for people who want to manage weight naturally without cutting calories drastically.
Promotes Hormonal Balance and Skin Health
Flax seeds contain lignans which are natural antioxidants. These compounds may support hormonal balance especially in women and help maintain clearer skin and healthier hair.
Easy to Include in Daily Meals
Flax seeds can be roasted and ground to mix into chutneys curd dals or sprinkled over salads. They add nutrition without changing the taste making them simple to include in everyday meals.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice