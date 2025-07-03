Live Tv
Flowers That Bloom Once In A Lifetime: From Corpse To Queen Of The Night

The rare and extraordinary plants are known for their unusual blooming habits, striking appearances, and fleeting beauty. Many bloom only once in a lifetime or just for a single night, often releasing powerful fragrances- some sweet and others foul- to attract specific pollinators. Native to diverse tropical and subtropical regions, they are often endangered and difficult to cultivate.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
The Corpse Flower

Known for its overpowering odor of rotting flesh, the corpse flower blooms rarely and unpredictably. Native to Sumatra, it can grow over 10 feet tall and attract pollinators like carrion beetles.

The queen of the Night

This rate cactus blooms only at night and just once a year, producing large, fragrant white flowers. Native to Central and South America, the bloom wilts before sunrise.

The Jade Vine

Native to the Philippines, the jade vine is admired for its striking, claw-shaped turquoise flowers. It thrives in tropical rainforests and depends on bats for pollination.

The Century Plant

Contrary to its name, the century plant typically blooms once after 10-30 years, then dies. Its towering flower stalk can reach up to 30 feet tall, symbolizing dramatic endings.

The Chocolate Cosmos

A rare, velvety flower native to Mexico, the chocolate Cosmos emits a scent reminiscent of dark chocolate. It is extinct in the wild.

The Talipot Palm

One of the largest palms in the world, the talipot palm blooms once in its life after 30-80 years, then dies. It produces the largest inflorescence of any plant with millions of tiny flower.

The Ghost Flower

Ghost flowers, also known as Indian Pipes, are rare leafless plants that obtain nutrients by parasitizing fungi associated with tree roots. They typically grow in shade, moist areas with rich soil.

The Ghost Orchid

This elusive, leafless orchid is native to Florida and the Caribbean, and it appears to float in midair. It blooms sporadically and is pollinated by a specific moth, making it difficult to cultivate.

Disclaimer: The information provided is for education and informational purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy.

