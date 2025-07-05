Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Flowers to plant in July 2025: Essential guide to brighten your garden with stunning blossoms

Flowers to plant in July 2025: Essential guide to brighten your garden with stunning blossoms

July is a great time to plant a variety of vibrant flowers that will brighten your garden through late summer and fall. Many flowers thrive when soon in July offering quick blooms. These choice is ensure continuous color and life in your garden as the season changes. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 5, 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Flowers to plant in July 2025: Essential guide to brighten your garden with stunning blossoms - Gallery Image
1/7

Zinnias

This flower is vibrate and resilient, when soon mid-summer. They germinate in about a week and lasts well into the fall.

Flowers to plant in July 2025: Essential guide to brighten your garden with stunning blossoms - Gallery Image
2/7

Cosmos

These delicate annuals planted now bloom by late summer and continue through the autumn. They need well trained soil and full sun to attract pollinators.

Flowers to plant in July 2025: Essential guide to brighten your garden with stunning blossoms - Gallery Image
3/7

Marigolds

The flowers are easy to grow and paste resistant, planted in July can bloom in as little as 6 weeks. It enhances vegetable beds while repelling harmful insects.

Flowers to plant in July 2025: Essential guide to brighten your garden with stunning blossoms - Gallery Image
4/7

Sunflowers

Do plant these flowers in Sunny locations with well drained soil and enjoyed bold blooms in late summer. They are tall, cheerful, and attract birds.

Flowers to plant in July 2025: Essential guide to brighten your garden with stunning blossoms - Gallery Image
5/7

Calendula

They are also known as, pot marigold, just takes 6 to 8 weeks to bloom. It's petals are edible and useful in companion planting.

Flowers to plant in July 2025: Essential guide to brighten your garden with stunning blossoms - Gallery Image
6/7

Nasturtiums

They are best planted in late July, and grow well in poor soils and bloom by fall. Their edible petals add peppery taste to salads.

Flowers to plant in July 2025: Essential guide to brighten your garden with stunning blossoms - Gallery Image
7/7

Shasta Daises and Perennials

Mid-summers planting of Perennials like Shasta Daises allows blooms the following spring or fall. These hardly plants support long-term garden beauty.

Disclaimer: this information is provided for general gardening guidance and may very based on local climate and soil conditions

Flowers to plant in July 2025: Essential guide to brighten your garden with stunning blossoms - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?