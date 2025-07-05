- Home>
July is a great time to plant a variety of vibrant flowers that will brighten your garden through late summer and fall. Many flowers thrive when soon in July offering quick blooms. These choice is ensure continuous color and life in your garden as the season changes.
Zinnias
This flower is vibrate and resilient, when soon mid-summer. They germinate in about a week and lasts well into the fall.
Cosmos
These delicate annuals planted now bloom by late summer and continue through the autumn. They need well trained soil and full sun to attract pollinators.
Marigolds
The flowers are easy to grow and paste resistant, planted in July can bloom in as little as 6 weeks. It enhances vegetable beds while repelling harmful insects.
Sunflowers
Do plant these flowers in Sunny locations with well drained soil and enjoyed bold blooms in late summer. They are tall, cheerful, and attract birds.
Calendula
They are also known as, pot marigold, just takes 6 to 8 weeks to bloom. It's petals are edible and useful in companion planting.
Nasturtiums
They are best planted in late July, and grow well in poor soils and bloom by fall. Their edible petals add peppery taste to salads.
Shasta Daises and Perennials
Mid-summers planting of Perennials like Shasta Daises allows blooms the following spring or fall. These hardly plants support long-term garden beauty.
Disclaimer: this information is provided for general gardening guidance and may very based on local climate and soil conditions