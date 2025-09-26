Flying Into History: A Legend Retires After 62 Years Of MiG-21 Service In The Indian Air Force

Tribute To MIG-21: What does it take for a machine to become a legend?

The MiG-21 wasn’t just India’s first supersonic fighter jet, it was a symbol of ambition, courage, and resilience. From its thunderous debut in 1963 to its final, graceful bow in 2025, the MiG-21 shaped wars, trained heroes, and defined generations of Indian Air Force pilots.

As you explore this gallery, pause at each image.

Can you imagine the roar of its engine?

The rush a young pilot felt on their first takeoff?

The bittersweet pride during its final flight?

Yes, the MiG-21 had its flaws, earning the haunting nickname “Flying Coffin.” But even that is part of its complex, unforgettable story.

This isn’t just a farewell.

It’s a celebration, of 62 years in the skies, etched into India’s defense history.

Scroll on, and let each photo take you deeper into the legend.