Flying Into History: A Legend Retires After 62 Years Of MiG-21 Service In The Indian Air Force

Tribute To MIG-21: What does it take for a machine to become a legend?

The MiG-21 wasn’t just India’s first supersonic fighter jet, it was a symbol of ambition, courage, and resilience. From its thunderous debut in 1963 to its final, graceful bow in 2025, the MiG-21 shaped wars, trained heroes, and defined generations of Indian Air Force pilots.

As you explore this gallery, pause at each image.

  • Can you imagine the roar of its engine?
  • The rush a young pilot felt on their first takeoff?
  • The bittersweet pride during its final flight?

Yes, the MiG-21 had its flaws, earning the haunting nickname “Flying Coffin.” But even that is part of its complex, unforgettable story.

This isn’t just a farewell.
It’s a celebration, of 62 years in the skies, etched into India’s defense history.

Scroll on, and let each photo take you deeper into the legend.

The Birth of a Legend- MIG 21
1/7

The Birth of a Legend- MIG 21

The MiG-21 was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963, becoming the IAF's first supersonic fighter. With its delta-wing design and unmatched speed at the time, it symbolized India's growing air power during the Cold War era.

Wings of War: Combat History Of MIG 21
2/7

Wings of War: Combat History Of MIG 21

MiG-21s played a crucial role in India’s military history, from dogfights in the 1971 war to combat missions during Kargil. They downed enemy aircraft and showed the jet’s effectiveness in high-pressure situations.

Upgrades & Evolution (MiG-21 Bison)
3/7

Upgrades & Evolution (MiG-21 Bison)

Through decades of service, the MiG-21 saw multiple upgrades. The Bison variant, equipped with modern radar and beyond-visual-range missiles, kept the aircraft relevant even into the 21st century

Controversy & Concerns: The Flying Coffin MIG 21
4/7

Controversy & Concerns: The Flying Coffin MIG 21

Despite its legacy, the MiG-21 gained notoriety as the ‘Flying Coffin’ due to a high accident rate- especially in later years. Mechanical failures and aging airframes led to tragic losses of young pilots

Pride And Patriotism
5/7

Pride And Patriotism

To generations of Indian pilots, the MiG-21 was more than a machine — it was a rite of passage. It inspired thousands to join the Air Force and served as a symbol of Indian aerospace capability.

Final Bow: Retirement Ceremony Of MIG 21 (2025)
6/7

Final Bow: Retirement Ceremony Of MIG 21 (2025)

On 26 September 2025, the MiG-21 was officially retired from the Indian Air Force. No. 23 Squadron ‘Panthers’ flew the final sortie, ending over six decades of service with a dignified farewell

MIG 21 To Stay Immortalized in Culture And Memory
7/7

MIG 21 To Stay Immortalized in Culture And Memory

The MiG-21 now lives on in films, museums, and memories. A Bollywood film capturing its last flight ensures the jet’s spirit continues to inspire future generations

