Flying Into History: A Legend Retires After 62 Years Of MiG-21 Service In The Indian Air Force
Tribute To MIG-21: What does it take for a machine to become a legend?
The MiG-21 wasn’t just India’s first supersonic fighter jet, it was a symbol of ambition, courage, and resilience. From its thunderous debut in 1963 to its final, graceful bow in 2025, the MiG-21 shaped wars, trained heroes, and defined generations of Indian Air Force pilots.
As you explore this gallery, pause at each image.
- Can you imagine the roar of its engine?
- The rush a young pilot felt on their first takeoff?
- The bittersweet pride during its final flight?
Yes, the MiG-21 had its flaws, earning the haunting nickname “Flying Coffin.” But even that is part of its complex, unforgettable story.
This isn’t just a farewell.
It’s a celebration, of 62 years in the skies, etched into India’s defense history.
Scroll on, and let each photo take you deeper into the legend.
The Birth of a Legend- MIG 21
The MiG-21 was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963, becoming the IAF's first supersonic fighter. With its delta-wing design and unmatched speed at the time, it symbolized India's growing air power during the Cold War era.
Wings of War: Combat History Of MIG 21
MiG-21s played a crucial role in India’s military history, from dogfights in the 1971 war to combat missions during Kargil. They downed enemy aircraft and showed the jet’s effectiveness in high-pressure situations.
Upgrades & Evolution (MiG-21 Bison)
Through decades of service, the MiG-21 saw multiple upgrades. The Bison variant, equipped with modern radar and beyond-visual-range missiles, kept the aircraft relevant even into the 21st century
Controversy & Concerns: The Flying Coffin MIG 21
Despite its legacy, the MiG-21 gained notoriety as the ‘Flying Coffin’ due to a high accident rate- especially in later years. Mechanical failures and aging airframes led to tragic losses of young pilots
Pride And Patriotism
To generations of Indian pilots, the MiG-21 was more than a machine — it was a rite of passage. It inspired thousands to join the Air Force and served as a symbol of Indian aerospace capability.
Final Bow: Retirement Ceremony Of MIG 21 (2025)
On 26 September 2025, the MiG-21 was officially retired from the Indian Air Force. No. 23 Squadron ‘Panthers’ flew the final sortie, ending over six decades of service with a dignified farewell
MIG 21 To Stay Immortalized in Culture And Memory
The MiG-21 now lives on in films, museums, and memories. A Bollywood film capturing its last flight ensures the jet’s spirit continues to inspire future generations