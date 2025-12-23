LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad fake heart attack case Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Hyderabad fake heart attack case Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Hyderabad fake heart attack case Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Hyderabad fake heart attack case Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad fake heart attack case Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Hyderabad fake heart attack case Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Hyderabad fake heart attack case Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Hyderabad fake heart attack case Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Foodie Travel: Best Street Foods Around the World

Foodie Travel: Best Street Foods Around the World

Discover the world’s most iconic street foods loved by locals and travellers alike. From spicy snacks to sweet treats, these must-try bites define global- food culture and make every journey more delicious.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: December 23, 2025 13:20:41 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Tacos – Mexico
1/8
Credit: unsplash

Tacos – Mexico

Soft corn tortillas filled with grilled meats, fresh salsa, onions, and coriander are a street food staple in Mexico. Simple yet bold in flavour, tacos are best enjoyed straight from roadside stalls.

You Might Be Interested In
Pad Thai – Thailand
2/8
Credit: unsplash

Pad Thai – Thailand

This popular Thai street dish combines rice noodles, eggs, tofu or prawns, tamarind sauce, and crushed peanuts. Cooked fresh on open woks, Pad Thai offers a perfect balance of sweet, sour, and savoury flavours.

Pani Puri – India
3/8
Credit: unsplash

Pani Puri – India

Crispy hollow puris filled with spiced potatoes and tangy flavoured water deliver an explosion of taste. Pani puri is a beloved Indian street snack known for its bold spices and addictive crunch.

You Might Be Interested In
Crêpes – France
4/8
Credit: unsplash

Crêpes – France

Thin crêpes cooked on hot griddles are a favourite French street treat. Whether filled with Nutella, fruit, cheese, or ham, they offer a delicious blend of elegance and comfort food.

Hot Dogs – USA
5/8
Credit: unsplash

Hot Dogs – USA

Street-style hot dogs topped with mustard, ketchup, onions, or relish are iconic across American cities. Affordable and filling, they’re a classic grab-and-go option for travellers exploring urban streets.

Döner Kebab – Turkey
6/8
Credit: unsplash

Döner Kebab – Turkey

Juicy slices of spiced meat shaved from a rotating grill are wrapped in flatbread with vegetables and sauces. Döner kebab is one of the world’s most popular street foods, loved for its rich flavours.

Takoyaki – Japan
7/8
Credit: unsplash

Takoyaki – Japan

These crispy octopus-filled batter balls are cooked in special moulds and topped with sauce and bonito flakes. Takoyaki is a must-try Japanese street snack, especially in Osaka’s bustling food streets.

You Might Be Interested In
Churros – Spain
8/8
Credit: unsplash

Churros – Spain

Golden fried dough sticks coated in sugar are a street food favourite in Spain. Served hot with thick chocolate for dipping, churros are the perfect sweet ending to any food-focused trip.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS