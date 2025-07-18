LIVE TV
  Want to Sleep Better? Avoid These 6 Foods Before You Hit the Pillow

Want to Sleep Better? Avoid These 6 Foods Before You Hit the Pillow

Struggling to sleep well at night? Certain foods can disrupt your sleep more than you think. Discover six common items to avoid before bed for deeper, uninterrupted, and more restful sleep.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Want to Sleep Better? Avoid These 6 Foods Before You Hit the Pillow
1/7

Spicy Food

Eating spicy foods such as chili, hot sauces, and spicy curries can cause heartburn and indigestion at bedtime and disturb your sleep and make you stay up longer trying to fall asleep.

2/7

Caffeinated Drinks

Caffeine is a stimulant for the nervous system, and it doesn't matter if you drank caffeine-based drinks hours before bed. Caffeine can delay melatonin production to support sleep and interrupt deep sleep.

3/7

Chocolate

Chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, both of which can stimulate your heart rate and intrude on your sleep cycle if consumed before bed.

4/7

Fatty/Fried Foods

Heavy greasy meals such as burgers, fries, or pizza take a long time to digest and can result in digestive problems, including unwanted acid reflux and makes sleep uncomfortable.

5/7

Sugary Desserts

Ice Cream, pastries, and candy will spike and crash your blood sugar and wake you up in the middle of the night as a restlessness episode or craving.

6/7

Aged Cheese & Processed Meats

These sources of food contain tyramine, which is an amino acid, and increase brain activity that can keep you awake when your body hopes to wind down.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Dietary effects may vary by individual. For persistent sleep problems, consult a healthcare or sleep specialist.

