LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods

During mensuration, certain foods can worsen common symptoms such as bloating, mood swings and fatigue. These foods can also cause water retention and digestive issues, making the period experience more unpleasant. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
1/8

Caffeinated Beverages

Caffeine can constrict blood vessels, potentially worsening cramps and increasing anxiety or irritability. Try to avoid items having caffeine to reduce pain.

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
2/8

Salty foods

High sodium foods like chips, processed snacks, and fast food can cause the body to retain water, leading to bloating and swelling. Girls do crave for it but it can really be problematic during your cycle.

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
3/8

Sugary foods

Excessive sugar intake can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, leading to mood swings, fatigue, and cravings. Eating a little amount of sugar is fine, but eating excessively can lead to pain after sometime.

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
4/8

Dairy products

While dairy can be part of a healthy diet, for some people it can trigger bloating, gas, and can increasing cramping during periods. If you are sensitive avoid dairy products during your cycle.

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
5/8

Fried and fatty foods

Foods like fried chicken and burger etc. can increase inflammation and worsen period pain. Try avoiding foods having high spice and unhealthy fats, can lead to digestive discomfort.

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
6/8

Processed meats

Meats such as sausages and bacon etc. are high in sodium preservatives, can lead to bloating and water retention. It can also contain chemicals that interfere with your body's natural hormonal balance.

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
7/8

Refined carbohydrates

Items like bread, pasta, pastries and other refined carbs can spike blood sugar and insulin levels, worsening mood swings and fatigue.

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational purposes only, not to be taken as a medical advice.

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery
Less Pain Less Bloat!! The Foods You Should Avoid During Periods - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?