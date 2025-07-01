Live Tv
Forever Fashionable: Sridevi’s Wardrobe Diaries

A captivating visual journey through Sridevi’s unparalleled style — from ethereal sarees and dramatic sleeves to fusion ensembles and exquisite jewelry. This photo story uncovers 7 timeless fashion lessons from the wardrobe of Bollywood’s eternal diva, reminding us that true style lies in confidence and joy.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Forever Fashionable: Sridevi’s Wardrobe Diaries - Gallery Image
1/7

The Saree Queen

No one wore the saree quite like Sridevi. Whether draped in delicate chiffons that flowed with her every move, or wrapped in rich silks that exuded grace, she turned this six-yard fabric into a canvas of her charisma. Her saree moments in Chandni and Mr. India are still recreated today.

Forever Fashionable: Sridevi’s Wardrobe Diaries - Gallery Image
2/7

Power of Monochrome

Sridevi often chose single-color outfits that packed a visual punch. Her monochrome looks proved that simplicity could be breathtaking. From pristine whites that highlighted her elegance to striking reds that amplified her allure, she mastered the monochrome statement.

Forever Fashionable: Sridevi’s Wardrobe Diaries - Gallery Image
3/7

Statement Sleeves

Long before Instagram made statement sleeves a trend, Sridevi flaunted puffed, ruffled, and dramatic sleeves in her films and photoshoots. They added volume, movement, and playful charm, transforming simple outfits into style moments.

Forever Fashionable: Sridevi’s Wardrobe Diaries - Gallery Image
4/7

Blouse Game Strong

Her blouses were nothing short of couture. Deep-cut backs, intricate tie-ups, lavish embroidery, and unexpected silhouettes elevated even the simplest sarees. It’s why decades later, her blouse designs are still a favorite at boutiques.

Forever Fashionable: Sridevi’s Wardrobe Diaries - Gallery Image
5/7

Fusion Forays

Sridevi loved mixing things up pairing Indian prints with Western cuts, or accessorizing gowns with ethnic jewelry. She wore Indo-Western fusion naturally, long before it became a red-carpet staple.

Forever Fashionable: Sridevi’s Wardrobe Diaries - Gallery Image
6/7

Jewelry as Art

From ornate temple jewelry for festive sarees to minimalist chokers with gowns, Sridevi’s knack for picking the perfect accessory was unmatched. Her jewelry completed her look without overpowering her natural beauty.

Forever Fashionable: Sridevi’s Wardrobe Diaries - Gallery Image
7/7

The Timeless Lesson

Sridevi’s biggest style takeaway? Fashion should bring joy. She wore every look with infectious confidence and a sparkling smile. Her legacy reminds us: wear what makes you happy because true style is about how it makes you feel.

Forever Fashionable: Sridevi’s Wardrobe Diaries - Gallery Image

