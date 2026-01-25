LIVE TV
  Forget Love Letters: How Gen Z's Bold Dating Slang Is Completely Taking Over Romance

Forget Love Letters: How Gen Z’s Bold Dating Slang Is Completely Taking Over Romance

Modern dating is no longer just about dinner dates and love letters. With Gen Z leading the conversation, relationships have evolved both in reality and in language. Terms like situationship, thirst trap, and ghosting are now part of the dating dictionary. They show how young people experience love and connection in the digital age.

Published By: Published: January 25, 2026 17:04:52 IST
Rizz
1/7
Rizz

Rizz

Rizz means charisma and the ability to charm or attract others effortlessly.

Catfishing
2/7
Credit: Freepik

Catfishing

Catfishing is pretending to be someone else online often using fake profiles to deceive someone romantically.

Soft Launch
3/7
Credit: Freepik

Soft Launch

It’s a way of subtly introducing your partner by posting hints or glimpses of a relationship on social media without officially confirming it.

Benching
4/7
Credit: Freepik

Benching

Benching is when someone keeps another person as a backup or a second option while exploring other romantic options.

Orbiting
5/7
(Photo: Canva)

Orbiting

Orbiting happens when someone remain in your “orbit,” showing interest indirectly without direct contact, like he/she stops communicating directly but continues to engage with your social media posts.

Love Bombing
6/7
Credit: Canva

Love Bombing

It involves overwhelming someone with affection, gifts or attention to win them over quickly. While it may seem romantic at first but often a manipulation tactic used to gain control.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional advice.

