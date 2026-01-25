Forget Love Letters: How Gen Z’s Bold Dating Slang Is Completely Taking Over Romance
Modern dating is no longer just about dinner dates and love letters. With Gen Z leading the conversation, relationships have evolved both in reality and in language. Terms like situationship, thirst trap, and ghosting are now part of the dating dictionary. They show how young people experience love and connection in the digital age.
Rizz
Rizz means charisma and the ability to charm or attract others effortlessly.
Catfishing
Catfishing is pretending to be someone else online often using fake profiles to deceive someone romantically.
Soft Launch
It’s a way of subtly introducing your partner by posting hints or glimpses of a relationship on social media without officially confirming it.
Benching
Benching is when someone keeps another person as a backup or a second option while exploring other romantic options.
Orbiting
Orbiting happens when someone remain in your “orbit,” showing interest indirectly without direct contact, like he/she stops communicating directly but continues to engage with your social media posts.
Love Bombing
It involves overwhelming someone with affection, gifts or attention to win them over quickly. While it may seem romantic at first but often a manipulation tactic used to gain control.
