Forget Supplements: These 5 Foods Can Naturally Boost Your Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is essential for energy production, nerve health, and red blood cell formation. While many people rely on supplements, you can naturally boost your B12 intake with everyday foods. Here are five easily available options:
Tofu
For vegetarians tofu is a good source of vitamin B12 if it is fortified. It is versatile and easy to cook making it a great addition to daily meals.
Clams and Shellfish
Clams mussels and oysters are naturally high in vitamin B12. Eating them once a week can help keep your B12 levels healthy.
Milk and Dairy Products
Milk, cheese, and yogurt provide a good dose of vitamin B12. Including these in your diet can improve nerve function and keep fatigue at bay.
Nutritional Yeast
Nutritional yeast is a favorite among vegans and vegetarians. Sprinkle it on pasta, salads, or soups to naturally boost B12 intake.
Yogurt
Besides being great for gut health, yogurt is naturally fortified with vitamin B12. A cup a day can help maintain healthy nerve function.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical or nutritional advice. Always consult a qualified expert for guidance.