LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Forget Supplements: These 5 Foods Can Naturally Boost Your Vitamin B12

Forget Supplements: These 5 Foods Can Naturally Boost Your Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is essential for energy production, nerve health, and red blood cell formation. While many people rely on supplements, you can naturally boost your B12 intake with everyday foods. Here are five easily available options:

Published By: Published: January 23, 2026 16:59:19 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Tofu
1/6
Forget Supplements: These 5 Foods Can Naturally Boost Your Vitamin B12

Tofu

For vegetarians tofu is a good source of vitamin B12 if it is fortified. It is versatile and easy to cook making it a great addition to daily meals.

You Might Be Interested In
Clams and Shellfish
2/6

Clams and Shellfish

Clams mussels and oysters are naturally high in vitamin B12. Eating them once a week can help keep your B12 levels healthy.

Milk and Dairy Products
3/6

Milk and Dairy Products

Milk, cheese, and yogurt provide a good dose of vitamin B12. Including these in your diet can improve nerve function and keep fatigue at bay.

You Might Be Interested In
Nutritional Yeast
4/6

Nutritional Yeast

Nutritional yeast is a favorite among vegans and vegetarians. Sprinkle it on pasta, salads, or soups to naturally boost B12 intake.

Yogurt
5/6

Yogurt

Besides being great for gut health, yogurt is naturally fortified with vitamin B12. A cup a day can help maintain healthy nerve function.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical or nutritional advice. Always consult a qualified expert for guidance.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS