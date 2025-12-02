Robin Smith: Former England cricketer Robin Smith has passed away at the age of 62 on December 1, 2025. His family confirmed that he died unexpectedly 1 at his apartment in South Perth. Smith, one of England’s most admired players of his era, represented the country in 62 Tests from 1988 to 1996. He scored 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67, including nine centuries, and was part of the England team that reached the 1992 Cricket World Cup final. Born in Durban, Smith moved to England in 1983 to join Hampshire, where he built a celebrated domestic career and became one of the county’s all-time greats.