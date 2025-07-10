Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body
Heavy weight lifting or intense cardio is not always needed to stay fit and maintain a healthy weight. Here is a list of some low impact yet highly effective exercises that are perfect for beginners, busy people or anyone looking for full body fitness without her routines.
Pilates
Pilates can be done with just a mat or using reformers. It helps in building core strength, poster, lean muscles and flexibility. It builds a strong stable core and sculpts long, lean muscles.
Zumba
Zumba is great for people who hate traditional workouts. It is a high energy and fun exercise that burns a lot of calories in one session. It focuses on cardiovascular health, fat burn and coordination.
Strength Training
Those who want to build muscles, lose fat and also boost their strength, they should do strength training including dumbbells, body weight exercises or resistant bands. It helps in toning your body and increasing metabolism.
Barre
It is a ballet inspired strength and poster training. It helps in toning of the muscles— especially thighs and arms, without bulking. Those who love graceful lone pact workouts should do barre.
Indoor Cycling
It focuses on cardio endurance and lower body strength. It is a great calorie burner especially for legs and core. You can plug-in your earbuds and listen to a music to get extra energy while indoor cycling.
Martial Arts/Kickboxing
It helps in high cardio and full body toning. It also makes you learn self defense skills. It focuses on reflexes, endurance, agility and strength.
Calisthenics
It focuses on flexibility, body weight control and most importantly strength. It helps build lean muscles and enhance mobility without any equipment.
