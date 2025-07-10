LIVE TV
  • Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body

Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body

Heavy weight lifting or intense cardio is not always needed to stay fit and maintain a healthy weight. Here is a list of some low impact yet highly effective exercises that are perfect for beginners, busy people or anyone looking for full body fitness without her routines.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 10:38 PM IST
Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body - Gallery Image
1/7

Pilates

Pilates can be done with just a mat or using reformers. It helps in building core strength, poster, lean muscles and flexibility. It builds a strong stable core and sculpts long, lean muscles.

Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body - Gallery Image
2/7

Zumba

Zumba is great for people who hate traditional workouts. It is a high energy and fun exercise that burns a lot of calories in one session. It focuses on cardiovascular health, fat burn and coordination.

Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body - Gallery Image
3/7

Strength Training

Those who want to build muscles, lose fat and also boost their strength, they should do strength training including dumbbells, body weight exercises or resistant bands. It helps in toning your body and increasing metabolism.

Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body - Gallery Image
4/7

Barre

It is a ballet inspired strength and poster training. It helps in toning of the muscles— especially thighs and arms, without bulking. Those who love graceful lone pact workouts should do barre.

Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body - Gallery Image
5/7

Indoor Cycling

It focuses on cardio endurance and lower body strength. It is a great calorie burner especially for legs and core. You can plug-in your earbuds and listen to a music to get extra energy while indoor cycling.

Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body - Gallery Image
6/7

Martial Arts/Kickboxing

It helps in high cardio and full body toning. It also makes you learn self defense skills. It focuses on reflexes, endurance, agility and strength.

Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body - Gallery Image
7/7

Calisthenics

It focuses on flexibility, body weight control and most importantly strength. It helps build lean muscles and enhance mobility without any equipment.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Forms of exercise to maintain a healthy weight and body - Gallery Image

