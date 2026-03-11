Friday OTT Releases (13 March 2026): What To Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More | Latest Movies & Web Series List
Friday the 13th is bringing a fresh wave of OTT releases, with multiple movies and series dropping across streaming platforms this week. From lighthearted dramas to gripping thrillers, the new lineup promises something for every kind of binge watcher. Popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 are adding several titles to keep viewers hooked over the weekend.
Friday OTT Releases- 13 March 2026
Here are the top 6 Friday OTT releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more.
Phantom Lawyer on Netflix
A fantasy legal K-drama about a struggling lawyer who begins seeing ghosts and takes on supernatural cases with another attorney.
Aspirants Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video
The popular UPSC drama continues as Abhilash faces corruption allegations while his friendships and career are tested.
Pookie on ZEE5
A Tamil romantic drama about a couple whose relationship breaks down after a road-rage incident changes their lives.
That Night on Netflix
A thriller based on a bestselling novel about a single mother whose life spirals after she gets caught up in a murder during a holiday abroad.
Local Times on Amazon Prime Video
A Tamil comedy-drama about four friends trying to save a struggling local newspaper in the digital age.
Funky on Netflix
A Telugu meta-comedy about an eccentric filmmaker whose movie project spirals into chaos after a massive budget crisis.
Disclaimer
The release dates and streaming platforms mentioned for the OTT titles releasing on March 13, 2026 are based on publicly available reports and platform announcements. Availability may vary by region and can change depending on the streaming services. Viewers are advised to check the respective OTT platforms for the latest updates and availability.