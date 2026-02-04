Friday OTT Releases (6 February, 2026) on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More: What To Watch This Weekend List | New Movies & Web Series

Bored of scrolling and not finding anything worth watching? This Friday’s OTT lineup might fix that. From dark political dramas to light-hearted rom-com chaos, these new releases have something for every mood. Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and ZEE5 are dropping fresh content that’s already creating buzz online. Before you waste another night rewatching old shows, check out these new movies and series everyone’s talking about.