Friday OTT Releases (6 February, 2026) on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More: What To Watch This Weekend List | New Movies & Web Series
Bored of scrolling and not finding anything worth watching? This Friday’s OTT lineup might fix that. From dark political dramas to light-hearted rom-com chaos, these new releases have something for every mood. Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and ZEE5 are dropping fresh content that’s already creating buzz online. Before you waste another night rewatching old shows, check out these new movies and series everyone’s talking about.
Friday OTT Releases- 6 February, 2026
Here's the list of the top 5 OTT releases on 6 February, 2026 on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and SonyLIV.
The Raja Saab on Jio Hotstar
It is a horror-comedy with a mix of fear, humor and drama. it centers around a mysterious royal setting. It is designed as a mass entertainer with visual appeal.
Queen of Chess on Netflix
It is a drama set in the competitive world of chess. It focuses on strategy, ambition and mind games. It blends psychological tension with personal struggles.
Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaz on ZEE5
It is a family drama rooted in traditions and social values. It highlights clashes between personal dreams and customs.
Salvador on Netflix
It is a gripping action drama with intense scenes. It focuses on survival, violence and moral dilemmas.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on Jio Hotstar
It is a comedy sequel packed with confusion and love triangles. It continues the humor style of the first film.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on publicly available details and promotional material. Plot descriptions and content summaries are subject to change as per official updates from the makers or streaming platforms.