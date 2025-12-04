Friday OTT Releases December 5, 2025: Movies and Web Series to Watch This Weekend
Discover all the exciting OTT releases streaming on Friday, December 5, 2025. Check out the latest movies and web series dropping this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and more.
The Girlfriend (Netflix)
The Girlfriend (Netflix) is an enthralling tale that represents the love, secrets, and betrayal found in love. There are twists at every turn to keep you guessing until the very end! Fans of romance and drama will love this film!
Stephen (Netflix)
An enthralling Tamil thriller about revenge and mystery starring an up-and-coming actor. It follows a man's quest for justice to uncover the truth behind a dark family history. Suspenseful and featuring impressive acting, Stephen is a must-see performance!
Dies Irae (JioHotstar)
A gripping Malayalam drama featuring the incredible Pranav Mohanlal that explores the themes of wrath, redemption, and morality. Combining stunning visuals with compelling storytelling, Dies Irae is a must-see for fans of regional cinema!
Gharwali Pedwali (ZEE5)
A hilarious Hindi comedy about how one juggles their family and their desires secretly. Each guest is presented with a different set of "light hearted" laughs, with wonderful dialogue, family friendly; Perfect for a weekend binge-fest!
Kuttram Purindhavan (SonyLIV)
A Tamil action thriller about a small town full of crime and corruption. Packed with fast-paced action and social commentary; It will keep viewers engaged until the very end!
Jay Kelly (Netflix)
An English drama series packed with star power, deep emotional content that tells the story of an individual's struggles and triumphs on a personal level. A perfect starting point for this weekend's series ahead.
Disclaimer
This article is based on OTT platform updates and publicly available information. Release schedules may change. Viewers are advised to verify availability on respective streaming platforms.