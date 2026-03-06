Friday OTT Releases: From Hello Bachhon To The Raja Saab, What’s Streaming Today On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar And ZEE5
This Friday, March 6, 2026, streaming platforms ignite with a diverse lineup. From Netflix’s intense military action and K-drama charms to JioHotstar’s supernatural thrills and ZEE5’s silent storytelling, your weekend binge starts now.
Hello Bachhon (Netflix)
A gritty biographical drama that follows the real-life journey of Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah. It captures his transition from a struggling tutor in Prayagraj to a national icon of affordable education.
War Machine
Alan Ritchson stars as an Army Ranger trainee who discovers a terrifying, otherworldly threat during a grueling military exercise. It’s a high-octane blend of sci-fi and action that tests the limits of human endurance against robotic nightmares.
Boyfriend On Demand
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo plays a burnt-out webtoon producer who signs up for a virtual dating app to find a "risk-free" romance. Chaos ensues when the lines between her digital dates and real-world feelings begin to blur in this charming K-drama.
Gandhi Talks
A rare, modern-day silent film featuring the powerhouse trio of Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari. It uses visual storytelling and a soul-stirring A.R. Rahman score to explore human greed and morality without a single spoken word.
Jab Khuli Kitaab
A heartwarming "late-life" romantic comedy starring veterans Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as a couple married for 50 years. Their quiet life is turned upside down when a long-buried secret is revealed, forcing them to rediscover love in their 70s.
The Raja Saab
Prabhas returns to the screen in a massive horror-comedy involving a haunted royal mansion and a dark family legacy. After a successful theatrical run, it lands on OTT today with an "extended cut" featuring additional footage for fans.
Vikram On Duty
This high-stakes crime thriller series centers on an unconventional SIT inspector named Vikram who plays by his own rules. The show follows him as he navigates a web of political corruption and dangerous criminals to solve a high-profile case.