  Friday OTT Releases: From Hello Bachhon To The Raja Saab, What's Streaming Today On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar And ZEE5

Friday OTT Releases: From Hello Bachhon To The Raja Saab, What’s Streaming Today On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar And ZEE5

This Friday, March 6, 2026, streaming platforms ignite with a diverse lineup. From Netflix’s intense military action and K-drama charms to JioHotstar’s supernatural thrills and ZEE5’s silent storytelling, your weekend binge starts now.

Hello Bachhon (Netflix)
Hello Bachhon (Netflix)

Hello Bachhon (Netflix)

A gritty biographical drama that follows the real-life journey of Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah. It captures his transition from a struggling tutor in Prayagraj to a national icon of affordable education.

War Machine
War Machine

War Machine

Alan Ritchson stars as an Army Ranger trainee who discovers a terrifying, otherworldly threat during a grueling military exercise. It’s a high-octane blend of sci-fi and action that tests the limits of human endurance against robotic nightmares.

Boyfriend on Demand

Boyfriend On Demand

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo plays a burnt-out webtoon producer who signs up for a virtual dating app to find a "risk-free" romance. Chaos ensues when the lines between her digital dates and real-world feelings begin to blur in this charming K-drama.

Gandhi Talks
Gandhi talks

Gandhi Talks

A rare, modern-day silent film featuring the powerhouse trio of Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari. It uses visual storytelling and a soul-stirring A.R. Rahman score to explore human greed and morality without a single spoken word.

Jab Khuli Kitaab

Jab Khuli Kitaab

A heartwarming "late-life" romantic comedy starring veterans Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as a couple married for 50 years. Their quiet life is turned upside down when a long-buried secret is revealed, forcing them to rediscover love in their 70s.

The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab

Prabhas returns to the screen in a massive horror-comedy involving a haunted royal mansion and a dark family legacy. After a successful theatrical run, it lands on OTT today with an "extended cut" featuring additional footage for fans.

Vikram On Duty
Vikram On Duty

Vikram On Duty

This high-stakes crime thriller series centers on an unconventional SIT inspector named Vikram who plays by his own rules. The show follows him as he navigates a web of political corruption and dangerous criminals to solve a high-profile case.

