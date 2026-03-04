Friday OTT Releases This Week (6 March, 2026)- Upcoming Movies & Web Series To Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & ZEE5
This Friday’s OTT lineup is packed with exciting new releases as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 drop fresh movies and series for binge-watching this weekend. From heartwarming romantic dramas to new season of much-anticipated series, viewers have plenty of entertainment options across platforms. Whether you enjoy comedy, romance or inspiring stories, this week’s OTT releases promise a binge-worthy weekend for every kind of viewer.
OTT Releases This Friday- 6 March, 2026
Here's a list of the top 5 OTT releases this Friday on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
Hello Bachhon on Netflix
Inspired by the real-life journey of educator Alakh Pandey, the series follows a teacher building an education startup and transforming the lives of students across India.
Ted Season 2 on JioHotstar
The popular comedy franchise continues with the story of the talking teddy bear Ted, known for its adult humor and chaotic adventures with his human best friend.
Jab Khuli Kitaab on ZEE5
The film explores late-life romance, focusing on mature couples rediscovering love and companionship.
With Love on Netflix
A heartfelt story about relationships, modern dating, and emotional connections, following characters navigating love, heartbreak, and second chances.
Annagaru Vostaru on Prime Video
The film revolves around family relationships and emotional conflicts when a respected elder returns home, changing the dynamics within the household.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.