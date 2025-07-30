Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly
Friendship Day is all about celebrating the friends who make our lives fun and full of excitement. And trust me, there’s nothing better than watching movies that share friendship goals with your bestie. Whether you’re chilling alone or with your squad, these Bollywood friendship movies are perfect for a fun, feel-good watch.
Dil Chahta Hai
Dil Chahta Hai is an OG friendship movie, the story revolves around the three inseparable childhood friends, who struggle to keep the bond during their journey to find love. As the name suggests, the story is all about following your heart in love.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara not only gave us amazing songs and major friendship goals. The story follows three friends who took a road trip to Spain. The journey helps them to explore friendship, self-discovery, and to live to the fullest.
3 Idiots
3 Idiots, an iconic blockbuster movie, shows a great bond between three friends and makes us manifest a fun, loving, and caring friend like Rancho
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, an iconic movie about love, dreams, and growing up with your friends. A travel friend like Bunny and a hot nerd like Naina are all we need in our lives.
Chhichhore
Chhichhore, a story of seven middle-aged friends who walk down the memory lane and take us to college times, when everyone has a zeal to do something big.
Rock On!!
Rock On!!, an unforgettable movie of a music band that breaks up and gets back together after some years. The movie shows that friendship and its old memories can never be washed away.
Rang De Basanti
Rang De Basanti, a legendary movie of a bunch of college friends who just wanna have fun, but later they realise they have to stand up for what’s right.
Disclaimer
This article is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. Movie recommendations are based on popular opinion and personal interpretation. Viewer discretion is advised, and availability of films may vary across platforms.