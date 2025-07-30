  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly

Friendship Day is all about celebrating the friends who make our lives fun and full of excitement. And trust me, there’s nothing better than watching movies that share friendship goals with your bestie. Whether you’re chilling alone or with your squad, these Bollywood friendship movies are perfect for a fun, feel-good watch.

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
1/8

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is an OG friendship movie, the story revolves around the three inseparable childhood friends, who struggle to keep the bond during their journey to find love. As the name suggests, the story is all about following your heart in love.

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
2/8

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara not only gave us amazing songs and major friendship goals. The story follows three friends who took a road trip to Spain. The journey helps them to explore friendship, self-discovery, and to live to the fullest.

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
3/8

3 Idiots

3 Idiots, an iconic blockbuster movie, shows a great bond between three friends and makes us manifest a fun, loving, and caring friend like Rancho

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
4/8

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, an iconic movie about love, dreams, and growing up with your friends. A travel friend like Bunny and a hot nerd like Naina are all we need in our lives.

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
5/8

Chhichhore

Chhichhore, a story of seven middle-aged friends who walk down the memory lane and take us to college times, when everyone has a zeal to do something big.

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
6/8

Rock On!!

Rock On!!, an unforgettable movie of a music band that breaks up and gets back together after some years. The movie shows that friendship and its old memories can never be washed away.

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
7/8

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti, a legendary movie of a bunch of college friends who just wanna have fun, but later they realise they have to stand up for what’s right.

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This article is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. Movie recommendations are based on popular opinion and personal interpretation. Viewer discretion is advised, and availability of films may vary across platforms.

Tags:

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery
Friendship Day Special: Top 7 Bollywood Movies That Celebrates Friendship Perfectly - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?