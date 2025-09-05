Top 6 Adult Movies on Netflix 2025 You Must Watch Alone At Night Time
Netflix never fails to provide a wide range of movies. Many adult films full of love, lust and desire are delivering strong performances on OTT and getting blockbuster within days. Bold and mature films are not just about intimacy, but also deep storytelling. Here is a list of the top most talked about movies with adult scenes you must watch once (only if you’re 18+).
365 Days 3 Parts
This film is known for its intense intimacy and bold storytelling. It is a mix of obsession, romance and power dynamics.
Lady Chatterley's Lover
It is based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel. It explores themes of love, passion and breaking societal norms. It has a steamy storyline.
Blonde
It is a fictionalized biopic of Marilyn Monroe. It features artistic and explicit portrayals of Monroe's struggles.
Newness
It explores casual dating culture and modern day relationships. It raises questions about lust, love and commitment. Stars in this movie perform an emotional performance.
Addicted
It is a psychological-erotic thriller about obsession. This film is full of suspenseful storytelling. It is known for its intense scenes.
The Babysitter
It is a horror-comedy with dark and steamy undertones. It is perfect for those who like the wild side of cinema. It is full of adult themes and humor.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.