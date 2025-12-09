LIVE TV
From Adorable Kids To Cinema Royalty: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan & Others Who Grew Up On The Big Screen

Bollywood famous celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and several others began their journeys as child actors before making a debut into the industry. Here’s a look at the top 7 actors who started out as child artists in Bollywood.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 9, 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Sana Saeed
1/8

Sana Saeed

Sana Saeed: Sana played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She later appeared in Karan Johar's "Student Of The Year" and received much applause.

Kunal Kemmu
2/8

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu: Kunal Kemmu, one of the most dynamic actors and directors, made his film debut in 1993, where he worked as a child artist in films like Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and others.

Alia Bhatt
3/8

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt has won audience hearts since her debut in "Student of the Year" to her latest release. However, she also worked as a child artist in the film Sangharsh in 1999.

Hrithik Roshan
4/8

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan: He appeared on the screen as a child actor in Aasha (1980) and Bhagwan Dada (1986). However, his debut as a lead actor was in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000).

Fatima Sana Shaikh
5/8

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fatima made her first appearance on the big screen as a child artist in the cult movie Chachi 420 in 1997, and later she was also seen in One 2 ka 4 in 2001.

Sonam Kapoor
6/8
Hansika Motwani
7/8

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani: She started her acting career as a child artist with the popular show in the Shaka Laka Boom Boom show and later moved on to films as she grew older.

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

