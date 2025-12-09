From Adorable Kids To Cinema Royalty: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan & Others Who Grew Up On The Big Screen
Bollywood famous celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and several others began their journeys as child actors before making a debut into the industry. Here’s a look at the top 7 actors who started out as child artists in Bollywood.
Sana Saeed
Sana Saeed: Sana played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She later appeared in Karan Johar's "Student Of The Year" and received much applause.
Kunal Kemmu
Kunal Kemmu: Kunal Kemmu, one of the most dynamic actors and directors, made his film debut in 1993, where he worked as a child artist in films like Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and others.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt has won audience hearts since her debut in "Student of the Year" to her latest release. However, she also worked as a child artist in the film Sangharsh in 1999.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan: He appeared on the screen as a child actor in Aasha (1980) and Bhagwan Dada (1986). However, his debut as a lead actor was in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000).
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fatima made her first appearance on the big screen as a child artist in the cult movie Chachi 420 in 1997, and later she was also seen in One 2 ka 4 in 2001.
Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani: She started her acting career as a child artist with the popular show in the Shaka Laka Boom Boom show and later moved on to films as she grew older.
