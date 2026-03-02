From Ajith Kumar To Esha Gupta And Sonal Chauhan: Celebrities Stranded In Dubai And Abu Dhabi Amid US–Iran Conflict
After the US-Iran military conflict escalated, multiple famous celebrities became stuck in the UAE. The stars revealed their terrifying experiences of missile interceptions and unexpected flight cancellations.
P.V. Sindhu
The badminton star was stranded at Dubai Airport while en route to the 2026 All England Open in Birmingham. She described the experience of hearing missile interceptions overhead as "terrifying" while waiting with her coaching team.
Ajith Kumar
The superstar was in the UAE for professional racing commitments and was forced to return from the airport after his flight to Chennai was canceled. His manager confirmed he is safe in Dubai, waiting for airspace to reopen so he can resume his travel.
Sonal Chauhan
The Jannat actress found herself stuck at Dubai International Airport following a wave of flight cancellations. She took to Instagram to appeal directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for government guidance and assistance to return to India.
Esha Gupta
Vacationing in Abu Dhabi when the strikes occurred, the actress shared that she was safe but described the current atmosphere as "scary and very tough." She praised the UAE's Ministry of Defence for their effective interception systems and management of the crisis.
Nargis Fakhri
Based in Dubai, the actress documented the psychological toll of the conflict, reporting "sleepless nights" and "anxiety." She shared that her "brain is on high alert" due to the constant uncertainty and the sound of interceptions.