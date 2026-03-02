LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Ajith Kumar To Esha Gupta And Sonal Chauhan: Celebrities Stranded In Dubai And Abu Dhabi Amid US–Iran Conflict

From Ajith Kumar To Esha Gupta And Sonal Chauhan: Celebrities Stranded In Dubai And Abu Dhabi Amid US–Iran Conflict

After the US-Iran military conflict escalated, multiple famous celebrities became stuck in the UAE. The stars revealed their terrifying experiences of missile interceptions and unexpected flight cancellations.

Published By: Published: March 2, 2026 15:27:06 IST
Follow us on
Google News
P.V. Sindhu
1/5
P.V. Sindhu

P.V. Sindhu

The badminton star was stranded at Dubai Airport while en route to the 2026 All England Open in Birmingham. She described the experience of hearing missile interceptions overhead as "terrifying" while waiting with her coaching team.

You Might Be Interested In
Ajith Kumar
2/5
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar

The superstar was in the UAE for professional racing commitments and was forced to return from the airport after his flight to Chennai was canceled. His manager confirmed he is safe in Dubai, waiting for airspace to reopen so he can resume his travel.

Sonal Chauhan
3/5
Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan

The Jannat actress found herself stuck at Dubai International Airport following a wave of flight cancellations. She took to Instagram to appeal directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for government guidance and assistance to return to India.

You Might Be Interested In
Esha Gupta
4/5
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta

Vacationing in Abu Dhabi when the strikes occurred, the actress shared that she was safe but described the current atmosphere as "scary and very tough." She praised the UAE's Ministry of Defence for their effective interception systems and management of the crisis.

You Might Be Interested In
Nargis Fakhri
5/5
Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri

Based in Dubai, the actress documented the psychological toll of the conflict, reporting "sleepless nights" and "anxiety." She shared that her "brain is on high alert" due to the constant uncertainty and the sound of interceptions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS