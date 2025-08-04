  • Home>
Bollywood Actress Friendships That Are Too Cute To Miss

Despite all the competition in Bollywood, some actresses choose to make real connections over rivalry. Instead of catfights, some friendships go viral, proving not all bonds are fake in this industry. Here is a list of 6 Bollywood actress friendships that are too cute to miss.

August 4, 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
1/7

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

They bonded over skincare, fitness and girl time. They often go on holidays together and even appeared on Koffee with Karan as best friends. Katrina attended Alia and Ranbir's wedding, proving things are not awkward among them.

2/7

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora

They are best friends since childhood who never miss a gym session together. They go to parties and brunches and constantly hype each other on social media with glam selfies. Kareena and Amrita are practically inseparable. Kareena calls Amrita her "forever friend".

3/7

Ananya Pandey and Suhana Khan

They are childhood besties and star kids who grew up together. They go on vacations and celebrate birthdays as a squad. Ananya and Suhana often comment on each other's posts.

4/7

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

They post goofy travel stories and interviews that are full of besties energy. They bond over fashion and pilates. They constantly support each other's red-carpet looks and films.

5/7

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma

They both show genuine support for each other's work and milestones. They've always praised each other's performances in interviews. Their bond is drama free and elegant, setting an example in the film industry.

6/7

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

After their movie "Saand ki Aankh" together, they became real life cheerleaders for each other. They are known for bold opinions and bold roles. They often tag each other in motivational posts and memes.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

