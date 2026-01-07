From Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon: 5 Indian Celebrities Who Have Launched Their Own Brands
India’s entertainment industry isn’t just about movies and music anymore many celebrities are making waves in the business world by launching their own brands. From fashion to lifestyle products these stars are turning their fame into successful ventures. Here are 5 Indian celebrities who have launched their own brands.
Alia Bhatt – Ed‑a‑Mamma
Alia Bhatt's primary brand is Ed-a-Mamma, a successful sustainable children's clothing and lifestyle brand focusing on eco friendly, nature inspired products which she founded and has expanded with Reliance Retail.
Kriti Sanon – Hyphen
Kriti Sanon's primary brand is Hyphen, a skincare company serving as its Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and actively involved in product development, focusing on effective, affordable, vegan and cruelty free facial care with natural and active ingredients.
Kusha Kapila – UnderNeat
UnderNeat is a women’s innerwear and shapewear brand co founded by digital creator and actress Kusha Kapila along with Vimarsh Razdan. The brand focuses on comfort driven lingerie and shapewear designed to be inclusive of diverse body types with products like bras, panties, bodysuits and more.
Shah Rukh Khan – D'YAVOL X
The label debuted with limited edition apparel like hoodies, jackets and tees, mixing high end fashion with edgy design. Shah Rukh has actively promoted the brand and appeared in campaigns wearing pieces such as the signature ‘X’ hoodie that sold out rapidly after release.
Ranbir Kapoor's – ARKS
Ranbir Kapoor's brand name is ARKS, a premium lifestyle brand he launched offering essentials like apparel and fragrances focusing on understated quality designs rather than being an acronym for his family's names as many initially thought.
Disclaimer
We do not claim official affiliation with any celebrity or brand. Readers are advised to verify details independently before making any business or purchase decisions.