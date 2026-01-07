LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon: 5 Indian Celebrities Who Have Launched Their Own Brands

From Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon: 5 Indian Celebrities Who Have Launched Their Own Brands

India’s entertainment industry isn’t just about movies and music anymore many celebrities are making waves in the business world by launching their own brands. From fashion to lifestyle products these stars are turning their fame into successful ventures. Here are 5 Indian celebrities who have launched their own brands.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 7, 2026 17:23:41 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Alia Bhatt – Ed‑a‑Mamma
1/6
From Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon: 5 Indian Celebrities Who Have Launched Their Own Brands

Alia Bhatt – Ed‑a‑Mamma

Alia Bhatt's primary brand is Ed-a-Mamma, a successful sustainable children's clothing and lifestyle brand focusing on eco friendly, nature inspired products which she founded and has expanded with Reliance Retail.

You Might Be Interested In
Kriti Sanon – Hyphen
2/6

Kriti Sanon – Hyphen

Kriti Sanon's primary brand is Hyphen, a skincare company serving as its Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and actively involved in product development, focusing on effective, affordable, vegan and cruelty free facial care with natural and active ingredients.

Kusha Kapila – UnderNeat
3/6

Kusha Kapila – UnderNeat

UnderNeat is a women’s innerwear and shapewear brand co founded by digital creator and actress Kusha Kapila along with Vimarsh Razdan. The brand focuses on comfort driven lingerie and shapewear designed to be inclusive of diverse body types with products like bras, panties, bodysuits and more.

You Might Be Interested In
Shah Rukh Khan – D'YAVOL X
4/6

Shah Rukh Khan – D'YAVOL X

The label debuted with limited edition apparel like hoodies, jackets and tees, mixing high end fashion with edgy design. Shah Rukh has actively promoted the brand and appeared in campaigns wearing pieces such as the signature ‘X’ hoodie that sold out rapidly after release.

Ranbir Kapoor's – ARKS
5/6

Ranbir Kapoor's – ARKS

Ranbir Kapoor's brand name is ARKS, a premium lifestyle brand he launched offering essentials like apparel and fragrances focusing on understated quality designs rather than being an acronym for his family's names as many initially thought.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

We do not claim official affiliation with any celebrity or brand. Readers are advised to verify details independently before making any business or purchase decisions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS