Top 6 Bollywood Actresses Giving Competition to Hollywood Actresses in 2025
Bollywood beauties are dominating the global cinema with their stunning looks and brilliant minds. Their iconic fashion sense and acting skills have earned them worldwide recognition, international projects and appearances on global red carpets. Here is a list of the top 6 Bollywood actresses giving tough competition to Hollywood:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka have worked in Hollywood projects like Baywatch, Love Again and Quantico. She is a global icon with strong presence at international events like Oscars and Met gala.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She is regularly seen at Met Gala and Cannes Film festival. She is the global brand ambassador for Cartier, Louis Vuitton and many more!
Alia Bhatt
She established her Bollywood career successfully with RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, she made her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone (2023).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya is one of the first Bollywood actresses to work in Hollywood industry. She worked in Bride & Prejudice and The Pink panther 2. She is Former Miss World and a regular at Cannes Film Festival.
Katrina Kaif
She is known for her international background and recognition beyond Bollywood. She is a style icon and an iconic dancer loved globally.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka is a producer-actress, being a part of projects backed by global OTT platforms. She represents Bollywood's progressive storytelling on global platforms.
