  • Top 6 Bollywood Actresses Giving Competition to Hollywood Actresses in 2025

Top 6 Bollywood Actresses Giving Competition to Hollywood Actresses in 2025

Bollywood beauties are dominating the global cinema with their stunning looks and brilliant minds. Their iconic fashion sense and acting skills have earned them worldwide recognition, international projects and appearances on global red carpets. Here is a list of the top 6 Bollywood actresses giving tough competition to Hollywood:

By: Last Updated: September 21, 2025 | 11:07 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
1/7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka have worked in Hollywood projects like Baywatch, Love Again and Quantico. She is a global icon with strong presence at international events like Oscars and Met gala.

Deepika Padukone
2/7

Deepika Padukone

Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She is regularly seen at Met Gala and Cannes Film festival. She is the global brand ambassador for Cartier, Louis Vuitton and many more!

Alia Bhatt
3/7

Alia Bhatt

She established her Bollywood career successfully with RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, she made her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone (2023).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
4/7

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya is one of the first Bollywood actresses to work in Hollywood industry. She worked in Bride & Prejudice and The Pink panther 2. She is Former Miss World and a regular at Cannes Film Festival.

Katrina Kaif
5/7

Katrina Kaif

She is known for her international background and recognition beyond Bollywood. She is a style icon and an iconic dancer loved globally.

Anushka Sharma
6/7

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is a producer-actress, being a part of projects backed by global OTT platforms. She represents Bollywood's progressive storytelling on global platforms.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

