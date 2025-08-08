LIVE TV
The trade relationship between India and the US is robust, with a diverse range of products being exchanged. The partnership has seen significant growth, with various American goods making their way to Indian shores, including fruits, nuts, spirits, packaged foods, and more, showcasing a strong economic bond between two nations.

August 8, 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
From Almonds To Wine: What India Really Imports From US?
1/7

Fruits and Nuts: A Billion Dollar Bonanza

India imports a staggering $1.11 billion worth of fruits and nuts from the US, with California's almonds taking center stage. Other popular imports include:
• Walnuts: A nutritious and crunchy favorite, with imports worth millions of dollars.
• Pistachios: A tasty and healthy snack, highly sought after by Indian consumers.
• Apples: A juicy and crunchy delight, with US apple exports to India potentially reaching $50-$80 million.

From Almonds To Wine: What India Really Imports From US?
2/7

Liquor and Beverages: A Premium Affair

India imported beverages and liquor worth $447.08 million from the US, with premium whiskey and craft spirits in high demand. Some popular American brands include:
• Jim Beam: A classic American whiskey, highly sought after in metro cities.
• Marker's Mark: A Premium bourbon whiskey, highly sought after in metro cities.

From Almonds To Wine: What India Really Imports From US?
3/7

Prepared and Packaged Foods: Convenience at its best

Packaged food worth approx $22.54 million are easily available in the Indian market, especially on online platforms. Some popular products include:
• Canned Fruits: A convenient and shelf stable option for Indian consumers.
• Sauces: A flavourful addition to Indian Cuisine, with US brands making a mark.
• Ready To Eat Products: A time saving solution for busy Indian lifestyles.

From Almonds To Wine: What India Really Imports From US?
4/7

Vegetables and Specialties: A Growing Trend

Vegetables worth $83.97 million are imported from the US, with a focus on:
• Processed Potatoes: A versatile ingredient, used in various Indian dishes.
• Specialty Vegetables: Unique and exotic options, not easily available in India.

From Almonds To Wine: What India Really Imports From US?
5/7

Sweet Treats: A Festive Favorite

American chocolates and confectionery are a hit in India, with imports worth $20.55 million. These sweet treats are an integral part of Indian festivals and celebrations.

From Almonds To Wine: What India Really Imports From US?
6/7

Breakfast Favorites: A Healthy Start

Cereals worth $2.53 million and breakfast foods worth $752,480 are imported from the US, with American brands like Cornflakes and oats being popular in India. These healthy options are a great way to start the day, Indian style.

From Almonds To Wine: What India Really Imports From US?
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational purposes only, all the data is available online.

From Almonds To Wine: What India Really Imports From US? - Photo Gallery

