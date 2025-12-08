From ‘America’s Hitler’ To Immigration Row: The Controversies Haunting JD Vance | IN PHOTOS

US Vice President JD Vance has landed in fresh controversy after claiming that mass migration amounts to the “theft of the American Dream,” a remark that triggered widespread criticism online. Many called the statement hypocritical and xenophobic, pointing out that Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

The comment sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with critics sarcastically suggesting that Vance should “send Usha and their biracial children back to India,” accusing him of exploiting anti-immigrant sentiment for political gain.

In this photo gallery we will explore the top controversies of VP JD Vance.

(Photo Credits: ANI)