From ‘America’s Hitler’ To Immigration Row: The Controversies Haunting JD Vance | IN PHOTOS
US Vice President JD Vance has landed in fresh controversy after claiming that mass migration amounts to the “theft of the American Dream,” a remark that triggered widespread criticism online. Many called the statement hypocritical and xenophobic, pointing out that Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.
The comment sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with critics sarcastically suggesting that Vance should “send Usha and their biracial children back to India,” accusing him of exploiting anti-immigrant sentiment for political gain.
In this photo gallery we will explore the top controversies of VP JD Vance.
From Calling Trump “America’s Hitler” to Becoming His Running Mate
JD Vance once feared Donald Trump could become “America’s Hitler,” privately mocking him in 2016 and calling him a “cynical asshole like Nixon.” Yet last Saturday, Vance accused Democrats of fueling the assassination attempt on Trump by branding him an “authoritarian fascist.” In a dramatic political shift, the Ohio senator went from harsh critic to one of Trump’s strongest allies ultimately joining him on the 2024 presidential ticket as his running mate.
Vance’s Comment on Hindu Wife’s Faith Sparks Outrage
US Vice President JD Vance drew sharp criticism after saying he hopes his wife, Usha who is Hindu will one day convert to Christianity. Speaking at a Turning Point rally in Mississippi, Vance said he wished she would “eventually be moved” by the Christian gospel, despite Usha previously stating she has no intention of converting. The remark triggered a heated debate online, with many calling it hypocritical and disrespectful to interfaith autonomy, especially as Vance emphasized that their children are being raised Christian.
‘Foreign Servant’ Remark Resurfaces, Triggers Backlash Against Vance
An old interview of JD Vance has resurfaced, sparking outrage over his claim that the United States “doesn’t need to import a foreign class of servants and professors.” Vance argued that major milestones like the 1950s–60s space programme were achieved through “American talent,” not immigrant workers. Critics slammed the comment as xenophobic and dismissive of immigrant contributions, accusing Vance of portraying foreign-born professionals as a lower servant class rather than equals.
Backlash Over Vance’s ‘Random Country’ Peacekeeping Remark
US Vice President JD Vance drew international criticism after suggesting that a financial stake in Ukraine was a “better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.” UK opposition leaders accused Vance of disrespecting British forces, especially as the UK and France have both expressed willingness to send troops as part of a peace deal.
Vance Faces Uproar Over ‘Theft of the American Dream’ Immigration Remark
