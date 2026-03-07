LIVE TV
  • From Amla Juice to Curry Leaves Drink: 5 Desi Drinks That Boost Hair Growth Naturally

From Amla Juice to Curry Leaves Drink: 5 Desi Drinks That Boost Hair Growth Naturally

Healthy hair starts with good nutrition. Desi drinks made with ingredients like amla and curry leaves are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that may help reduce hair fall and support natural hair growth from within.

Published: March 7, 2026 23:52:53 IST
Amla Juice
From Amla Juice to Curry Leaves Drink: 5 Desi Drinks That Boost Hair Growth Naturally

Amla Juice

Amla or Indian gooseberry is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants. Drinking fresh amla juice regularly strengthens hair follicles, stimulates hair growth and prevents premature graying. It also detoxifies the body, improving overall scalp health and boosting shine in the hair naturally.

Coconut Water
Coconut Water

Coconut water is rich in electrolytes, minerals, and vitamins like potassium, which improve blood circulation to the scalp. This natural drink hydrates the body, prevents dryness, and promotes thicker, healthier hair. Regular consumption also helps reduce dandruff and hair breakage.

Aloe Vera Juice
Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera juice is loaded with enzymes and vitamins that repair dead skin cells on the scalp. It helps reduce hair thinning and promotes new hair growth. Drinking aloe vera juice regularly also combats scalp infections and soothes inflammation, making the roots stronger and healthier.

Fenugreek Water
Fenugreek Water

Soaked fenugreek seeds release nutrients like iron, potassium, and nicotinic acid, which are essential for hair growth. Drinking fenugreek water on an empty stomach strengthens the hair shaft, reduces hair fall, and adds natural shine. It also helps in controlling dandruff and dryness.

Curry Leave Drink
Curry Leave Drink

Curry leaves are packed with beta carotene and proteins that repair damaged hair roots. Boil fresh curry leaves in water, strain and drink this herbal tonic to stimulate hair growth and prevent thinning. Regular consumption also helps reduce premature greying and strengthen the scalp.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only.

