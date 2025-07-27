7 Celebrity Mothers Who Look Younger Than Their Daughters: From Amrita Singh To Bhagyashree
Some mothers in the spotlight continue to amaze fans with their age-defying beauty and radiant charm. Their appearance often spark curiosity and admiration, proving that beauty truly has no age. Their timeless appeal makes them stand out just as much as their younger daughters.
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan
She continues to surprise fans with her glowing skin and graceful personality. When spotted with her daughter, Amrita's youthful appearance takes center stage. Her timeless beauty defies the years and frequently draws compliments.
Poonam Dhillon and Paloma Dhillon
She effortlessly matches her daughter's fresh vibe and radiates youthful energy. This mother daughter duo looks more like sisters. Poonam's beauty often makes fans wonder how she stays so radiant.
Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari's fit body and glowing skin make her look no older than her daughter. Her fashion sense always steals the limelight and it's really tough to be a mother of two and still look young.
Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta
She proves that age is just a number, her unique fashion sense, fitness, and bold attitude stands her out. No doubt her dresses are designed by her daughter, still her mother knows how to carry it and look modern plus youthful.
Tanuja and Kajol
Tanuja still holds that graceful smile and upbeat attitude that keeps her looking fresh and young. Even in front of Kajol, she has her dignified charm and natural beauty.
Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt
Soni's glowing skin and classic demeanor make her look younger than her actual age. She has a quiet youthful glow even when photographed with her daughter.
Bhagyashree and Avantika Dassani
Her age-defying looks still manages to captivate fans. Her simplicity and beauty often grabs the attention and admiration even when seen with her daughter.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only, and not to defame anyone.