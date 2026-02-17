From Anil Kapoor To Manoj Bajpayee And Zoya Akhtar: French President Emmanuel Macron Meets ‘Legends of Indian Cinema’ During India Visit, See Photos

French President Emmanuel Macron sent social media into overdrive after sharing glimpses of his surprise interaction with Bollywood’s biggest names during his India visit. From the ever charismatic Anil Kapoor to globally celebrated filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the unexpected crossover of diplomacy and cinema quickly went viral. The star-studded moment not only showcased the global reach of Indian entertainment but also highlighted the growing cultural bond between India and France & making it one of the most talked about highlights on the internet.