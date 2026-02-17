From Anil Kapoor To Manoj Bajpayee And Zoya Akhtar: French President Emmanuel Macron Meets ‘Legends of Indian Cinema’ During India Visit, See Photos
French President Emmanuel Macron sent social media into overdrive after sharing glimpses of his surprise interaction with Bollywood’s biggest names during his India visit. From the ever charismatic Anil Kapoor to globally celebrated filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the unexpected crossover of diplomacy and cinema quickly went viral. The star-studded moment not only showcased the global reach of Indian entertainment but also highlighted the growing cultural bond between India and France & making it one of the most talked about highlights on the internet.
Grand Welcome In India
French President Emmanuel Macron received a warm and ceremonial welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting the tone for a high profile visit focused on strengthening India-France ties. The diplomatic moment quickly grabbed attention online and became a major highlight of his trip.
Anil Kapoor Brings Star Power
Evergreen actor Anil Kapoor added his signature charm to the high-profile gathering. His presence highlighted the growing cultural bridge between India and France with fans celebrating the rare moment where global politics met Bollywood glamour in one frame.
Zoya Akhtar Represents Indian Cinema Globally
Acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also joined the interaction & symbolising the global recognition of Indian storytelling. Known for taking Indian content to international platforms her appearance reinforced the importance of creative collaborations between the two nations.
Manoj Bajpayee Joins The Iconic Meet
National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee was also part of the memorable interaction. Known for his powerful performances and global acclaim & his presence added depth and prestige to the Bollywood lineup that met the French President.
Global Meets Bollywood
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and is created for informational and digital promotional purposes only.