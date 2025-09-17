From Anil Kumble to Jason Gillespie: 5 Cricketers You Didn’t Expect to Score International Hundreds

Legendary bowlers and accidental heroes- so many players have amazed their audiences with rare international centuries. Anil Kumble, Chaminda Vaas, Wasim Akram, Stuart Broad, and Jason Gillespie are amongst the surprising names in the members-only club of hundredmakers. Strange circumstances surrounded these knocks, showing that even players meant to perform with the ball sometimes prove their worth with the bat, securing a place for themselves in the annals of cricket.