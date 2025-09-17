LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Anil Kumble to Jason Gillespie: 5 Cricketers You Didn’t Expect to Score International Hundreds

From Anil Kumble to Jason Gillespie: 5 Cricketers You Didn’t Expect to Score International Hundreds

Legendary bowlers and accidental heroes- so many players have amazed their audiences with rare international centuries. Anil Kumble, Chaminda Vaas, Wasim Akram, Stuart Broad, and Jason Gillespie are amongst the surprising names in the members-only club of hundredmakers. Strange circumstances surrounded these knocks, showing that even players meant to perform with the ball sometimes prove their worth with the bat, securing a place for themselves in the annals of cricket.

By: Last Updated: September 17, 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Anil Kumble
1/5

Anil Kumble

He is an outstanding player from India. He is a leg-spinner and has achieved a milestone against England at the Oval in August 2007. He stuns his fans with 110 runs.

Jason Gillespie
2/5

Jason Gillespie

He is an extraordinary player from Australia. He is known for his bowling skills as he is a fast bowler. He has shocked his fans with unbeatable batting in 2006 against Bangladesh at Chattogram. He scored 201 runs.

Wasim Akram
3/5

Wasim Akram

Akram gave the world an epic innings of an unbeaten 257 off 363 balls against Zimbabwe in October 1996, making it two more red-ball hundreds for him.

Chaminda vaas
4/5

Chaminda vaas

Sri Lanka's swing bowler Chaminda Vaas registered his only Test century, an unbeaten 100, against Bangladesh in Colombo in June 2007.

Stuart broad
5/5

Stuart broad

Going under pressure, Stuart Broad got his maiden Test hundred, 169 off 297 balls, versus Pakistan in August 2010, in a 332-run eighth-wicket partnership.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS