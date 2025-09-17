From Anil Kumble to Jason Gillespie: 5 Cricketers You Didn’t Expect to Score International Hundreds
Legendary bowlers and accidental heroes- so many players have amazed their audiences with rare international centuries. Anil Kumble, Chaminda Vaas, Wasim Akram, Stuart Broad, and Jason Gillespie are amongst the surprising names in the members-only club of hundredmakers. Strange circumstances surrounded these knocks, showing that even players meant to perform with the ball sometimes prove their worth with the bat, securing a place for themselves in the annals of cricket.
Anil Kumble
He is an outstanding player from India. He is a leg-spinner and has achieved a milestone against England at the Oval in August 2007. He stuns his fans with 110 runs.
Jason Gillespie
He is an extraordinary player from Australia. He is known for his bowling skills as he is a fast bowler. He has shocked his fans with unbeatable batting in 2006 against Bangladesh at Chattogram. He scored 201 runs.
Wasim Akram
Akram gave the world an epic innings of an unbeaten 257 off 363 balls against Zimbabwe in October 1996, making it two more red-ball hundreds for him.
Chaminda vaas
Sri Lanka's swing bowler Chaminda Vaas registered his only Test century, an unbeaten 100, against Bangladesh in Colombo in June 2007.
Stuart broad
Going under pressure, Stuart Broad got his maiden Test hundred, 169 off 297 balls, versus Pakistan in August 2010, in a 332-run eighth-wicket partnership.