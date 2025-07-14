From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep
The list below is the World’s busiest airports in 2024, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list once again, followed by major hubs like Dubai, Tokyo Haneda, and Dallas etc. The lists not only highlights long established leaders in air traffic but also rising stars, showcasing the dynamic nature of global aviation.
HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA
Atlanta's airport remains the world's busiest- the title it is held for decades, thanks to its role as Delta Air Lines major hub and its efficient operations.
DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
DXB ranks second globally and leads in INTERNATIONAL passenger traffic. Its strategic location and role as Emirates hub underpin its dominance.
DALLAS/ FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, USA
DFW is the third busiest, as a hub for American Airlines and a central North American gateway, it has seen consistent growth post pandemic.
TOKYO HANEDA AIRPORT, JAPAN
Haneda ranks fourth, benefitting from both domestic and international traffic as Japan's principal airport.
LONDON HEATHROW AIRPORT, UK
It served 83.9 million passengers in 2024, cementing its place as a busiest and a vital hub for transatlantic flights.
DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, USA
The sixth busiest airport in the World, it has experienced robust post-pandemic growth and is a key US domestic and International connector.
CHICAGO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, USA
Chicago's hub countries to recover strongly, offering extensive global and domestic connectivity. At 80 million passengers, this international airport ranked 7th.
ISTANBUL AIRPORT, TURKEY
It ranked 8th with 80 million passenger. Opened in 2018, it has swiftly become a major Eurasian hub, linking Europe, Asia, and Africa.
INDIRA GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, INDIA
It handled 77.8 million passengers, placing in 9th globally and reinforcing its status as South Asia's premier aviation hub.
SHANGHAI PUDONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, CHINA
Pudong rounds out the top 10, it saw the most dramatic growth- up 41% from 2023, as China's post pandemic travel surged.