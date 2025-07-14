LIVE TV
Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep

The list below is the World’s busiest airports in 2024, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list once again, followed by major hubs like Dubai, Tokyo Haneda, and Dallas etc. The lists not only highlights long established leaders in air traffic but also rising stars, showcasing the dynamic nature of global aviation.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep - Gallery Image
1/10

HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA

Atlanta's airport remains the world's busiest- the title it is held for decades, thanks to its role as Delta Air Lines major hub and its efficient operations.

From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep - Gallery Image
2/10

DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

DXB ranks second globally and leads in INTERNATIONAL passenger traffic. Its strategic location and role as Emirates hub underpin its dominance.

From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep - Gallery Image
3/10

DALLAS/ FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, USA

DFW is the third busiest, as a hub for American Airlines and a central North American gateway, it has seen consistent growth post pandemic.

From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep - Gallery Image
4/10

TOKYO HANEDA AIRPORT, JAPAN

Haneda ranks fourth, benefitting from both domestic and international traffic as Japan's principal airport.

From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep - Gallery Image
5/10

LONDON HEATHROW AIRPORT, UK

It served 83.9 million passengers in 2024, cementing its place as a busiest and a vital hub for transatlantic flights.

From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep - Gallery Image
6/10

DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, USA

The sixth busiest airport in the World, it has experienced robust post-pandemic growth and is a key US domestic and International connector.

From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep - Gallery Image
7/10

CHICAGO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, USA

Chicago's hub countries to recover strongly, offering extensive global and domestic connectivity. At 80 million passengers, this international airport ranked 7th.

From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep - Gallery Image
8/10

ISTANBUL AIRPORT, TURKEY

It ranked 8th with 80 million passenger. Opened in 2018, it has swiftly become a major Eurasian hub, linking Europe, Asia, and Africa.

From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep - Gallery Image
9/10

INDIRA GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, INDIA

It handled 77.8 million passengers, placing in 9th globally and reinforcing its status as South Asia's premier aviation hub.

From Atlanta to Shanghai: 10 Busiest Airports Hub That Never Sleep - Gallery Image
10/10

SHANGHAI PUDONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, CHINA

Pudong rounds out the top 10, it saw the most dramatic growth- up 41% from 2023, as China's post pandemic travel surged.

