From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations
Explore India’s most famous saree destinations, from the opulent Banarasi silks of Uttar Pradesh to the rich Kanchipuram weaves of Tamil Nadu. Each region’s saree reflects unique craftsmanship, heritage, and cultural identity, making them timeless treasures for every saree lover and collector.
Banaras (Varanasi)
Known for gorgeous Banarasi silk sarees using beautiful gold and silver zari work.
Kanchipuram
Famous for pure mulberry silk sarees, usually with a rich golden border and temple-based designs.
Mysore
Known for soft, silky Mysore silk sarees, plain and often vibrant.
Dharmavaram
Called India's silk saree capital; produces durable handwoven pattu silk sarees, with broad gold borders
Chanderi
Famous for lightweight silk cotton sarees, with silk, and is airily woven, loved by traditional and modern wearers alike.
Kota
Known for cotton silk sarees, handwoven features in breathable fabric for comfortable wearing.
