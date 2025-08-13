LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations

From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations

Explore India’s most famous saree destinations, from the opulent Banarasi silks of Uttar Pradesh to the rich Kanchipuram weaves of Tamil Nadu. Each region’s saree reflects unique craftsmanship, heritage, and cultural identity, making them timeless treasures for every saree lover and collector.

By: Last Updated: August 13, 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery
1/7

Banaras (Varanasi)

Known for gorgeous Banarasi silk sarees using beautiful gold and silver zari work.

From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery
2/7

Kanchipuram

Famous for pure mulberry silk sarees, usually with a rich golden border and temple-based designs.

From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery
3/7

Mysore

Known for soft, silky Mysore silk sarees, plain and often vibrant.

From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery
4/7

Dharmavaram

Called India's silk saree capital; produces durable handwoven pattu silk sarees, with broad gold borders

From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery
5/7

Chanderi

Famous for lightweight silk cotton sarees, with silk, and is airily woven, loved by traditional and modern wearers alike.

From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery
6/7

Kota

Known for cotton silk sarees, handwoven features in breathable fabric for comfortable wearing.

From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and aims to celebrate India’s textile heritage. Product availability, prices, and quality may vary depending on source and region.

Tags:

From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery
From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery
From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery
From Banaras to Kanchipuram: India’s Iconic Saree Destinations - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?