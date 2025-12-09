From Bashing Anurag Kashyap For ‘Ruining His Films’ To Calling Ranbir Kapoor ‘Nanga, Besharam Aadmi’; Times When Actor Piyush Mishra Took Bollywood A-Listers Head On
Some actors win you over with sheer talent, others with discipline but for Piyush Mishra, Ranbir Kapoor is the rare star who carries the weight of cinema legacy yet walks in as if none of it defines him. Earlier also, Piyush Mishra took aim at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an interview, accusing him of repeatedly “ruining the second halves” of his well-known films such as Dev D, Gulaal, and Gangs of Wasseypur.
“Ranbir Doesn’t Carry Even 1% Of His Legacy"
Piyush Mishra, who has worked with Ranbir on films like Rockstar and Tamasha, revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is unlike anyone he has worked with. He was quoted as saying, "Arre, don't even ask, that guy is something else. Itna nanga besharam aadmi maine aaj tak nahi dekha! He comes from such a long, long legacy, his father, his grandfather, his great-grandfather, all the way back to Prithviraj Kapoor. But none of that burdens him. Not even 1 per cent."
Piyush Mishra Talks About Anurag Kashyap As A Filmmaker
Actor Piyush did not hold back in expressing his disappointment with the filmmaker’s storytelling arc, he said, “Gulaal toh… maaf karna Anurag. Par uska second half pata nahi kya tha. Iski dikkat yeh hai ki woh apni adhi film achhi bana leta hai, phir lagta hai ki bohot badiya film ban rahi hai, aur phir usse bigaad kar dekhta hai. Second half bigaad deta hai. Gulaal achhi film ban rahi thi, par isne uska bohot bigaad kiya.
Piyush Mishra Also Shared His Experience Working With Veteran Actor Irrfan Khan
Actor Piyush Mishra further reflected on his experience working with Irrfan in Haasil. He spoke of him and admitted the loss still stings. "He left too soon, yaar. It hurts a lot…he was such a great actor." He elaborated that while the two weren't extremely close, they shared deep mutual respect.
Piyush's Revelation About Himself
Piyush Mishra revealed that he was sexually assaulted by a female relative in Class 7 and has struggled with heavy alcoholism, finding relief through Vipassana meditation.
Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Projects
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The actor will soon be seen in 'Ramayana' alongside Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash in lead roles.
Anurag Kashyap's Latest Work
Anurag Kashyap recently directed 'Nishaanchi'. The film marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra also star in pivotal roles.
