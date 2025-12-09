From Bikini to Bodycon Dress: Ananya Panday’s Vacation Wardrobe Is Full of Colours
Ananya Panday’s holiday style is a vibrant mix of playful shades and trendy silhouettes making her one of Bollywood’s most watched fashion icons. From neon bikinis to pastel co-ord sets. she embraces every hue with confidence, turning each destination into her personal runway. Her vacation wardrobe blends comfort, boldness and youthful charm, inspiring fans to experiment with colours while travelling.
Bright and Bold Beachwear
Ananya Panday loves vibrant swimwear that brings life to her beach moments. Her bikinis often come in shades of bright yellow, coral pink and ocean blue. These colourful picks create a playful and confident beach look that fans adore
Pastel Co-Ord Sets for Daytime Ease
During her daytime outings, Ananya chooses soft pastel co ord sets that look calm and breezy. These outfits are made from light and airy fabrics that move well in beach weather. The pastel tones add a gentle charm to her travel wardrobe.
Flowy Dresses That Match Holiday Moods
Ananya’s collection of flowy dresses is perfect for sunny destinations. Whether it is a relaxed slip dress or a breezy printed outfit, she keeps the vibe easy and feminine. These dresses offer comfort while still looking stylish in every picture.
Colourful Bodycon Dresses for Evening Glam
When the sun sets, Ananya switches to bold bodycon dresses that bring evening glamour. Shades like emerald green, coral and deep blue highlight her confident style. Paired with minimal jewellery, her evening looks stay elegant and eye catching.
Accessories That Complete Every Look
Tinted sunglasses, delicate jewellery and stylish hats are Ananya’s go to accessories. These pieces add personality without overpowering her colourful outfits. Her accessory choices keep the overall style fresh, relaxed and perfectly vacation ready.
