  • From Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Tycoons Who Succeeded Without a College Degree

From Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Tycoons Who Succeeded Without a College Degree

Check out the top business tycoons who are billionaires without having degrees. They didn’t even finish college or university.

December 1, 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Bill gates
1/6

Bill gates

As we know that Bill Gates is the co-founder of Microsoft. Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University in his early years there.

Mark Zuckerberg
2/6

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg also left Harvard University during his sophomore year, as he dedicated his efforts to launching and transforming Facebook, also known as Meta now.

Larry Ellison
3/6

Larry Ellison

The co-founder and former CEO of Oracle Corporation is a two-time college dropout, having left the University of Illinois and the University of Chicago before moving to California and teaching himself programming.

Michael Dell
4/6

Michael Dell

Dell dropped out of the University of Texas at Austin during his freshman year after realising his dorm-room business of selling upgraded PCs was more profitable than his pre-med studies. He went on to found Dell Technologies.

Steve Jobs
5/6

Steve Jobs

The visionary co-founder of Apple Inc. dropped out of Reed College after just one semester. He later credited a calligraphy class he audited during that time for the Mac's diverse and beautiful typefaces.

Jan Koum
6/6

Jan Koum

The co-founder of WhatsApp dropped out of San Jose State University and worked at Yahoo before creating the messaging service, which was acquired by Facebook for over $19 billion.

