From Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Tycoons Who Succeeded Without a College Degree
Check out the top business tycoons who are billionaires without having degrees. They didn’t even finish college or university.
Bill gates
As we know that Bill Gates is the co-founder of Microsoft. Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University in his early years there.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg also left Harvard University during his sophomore year, as he dedicated his efforts to launching and transforming Facebook, also known as Meta now.
Larry Ellison
The co-founder and former CEO of Oracle Corporation is a two-time college dropout, having left the University of Illinois and the University of Chicago before moving to California and teaching himself programming.
Michael Dell
Dell dropped out of the University of Texas at Austin during his freshman year after realising his dorm-room business of selling upgraded PCs was more profitable than his pre-med studies. He went on to found Dell Technologies.
Steve Jobs
The visionary co-founder of Apple Inc. dropped out of Reed College after just one semester. He later credited a calligraphy class he audited during that time for the Mac's diverse and beautiful typefaces.
Jan Koum
The co-founder of WhatsApp dropped out of San Jose State University and worked at Yahoo before creating the messaging service, which was acquired by Facebook for over $19 billion.