From Bollywood To Bistros: 9 Stunning Cafes And Restaurants Owned By Indian Celebrities

Step into the glamorous world of Indian celebrity-owned cafes and restaurants, where style meets flavor. From the luxurious interiors of Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian and Karan Johar’s chic Neuma to the artistic flair of Gauri Khan’s Torii and the wellness-focused One8 Commune by Virat Kohli, each space reflects the personal taste and lifestyle of its star owner. Whether it’s pastel aesthetics, bold architecture, or global fusion menus, these dining spots offer unforgettable culinary experiences designed for food lovers, trendsetters, and fans of all things celebrity.