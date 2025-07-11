- Home>
- Photos»
- From Bollywood To Bistros: 9 Stunning Cafes And Restaurants Owned By Indian Celebrities
From Bollywood To Bistros: 9 Stunning Cafes And Restaurants Owned By Indian Celebrities
Step into the glamorous world of Indian celebrity-owned cafes and restaurants, where style meets flavor. From the luxurious interiors of Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian and Karan Johar’s chic Neuma to the artistic flair of Gauri Khan’s Torii and the wellness-focused One8 Commune by Virat Kohli, each space reflects the personal taste and lifestyle of its star owner. Whether it’s pastel aesthetics, bold architecture, or global fusion menus, these dining spots offer unforgettable culinary experiences designed for food lovers, trendsetters, and fans of all things celebrity.
Bastian – Shilpa Shetty
One of Mumbai’s most luxurious restaurants, Bastian offers Asian and seafood cuisine with stylish décor. It's a top choice for celebrities and food influencers.
One8 Commune – Virat Kohli
Cricketer Virat Kohli’s chain of restaurants across India promotes healthy comfort food in modern, cozy spaces.
Neuma – Karan Johar
Karan Johar's Neuma in Colaba, Mumbai, is known for its Instagrammable interiors and a blend of Indian and international dishes in a heritage bungalow.
Torii – Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan’s Torii blends luxury interiors with Asian fine dining. The ambiance and food both reflect her elite design sensibility.
Sona – Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Located in New York, Sona offers a modern Indian dining experience and is co-owned by Priyanka Chopra. It's a must-visit for Indian cuisine lovers in the US.
Gully Cafe – Yuvraj Singh
Located in Varanasi and Delhi, Gully Cafe is a cricket-themed urban café by Yuvraj Singh, attracting fans and foodies alike
Nido – Arjun Rampal (Former Owner)
Though now closed, Nido was one of Mumbai’s trendiest European dining spots, co-owned by actor Arjun Rampal. It was known for its green, lush interiors and global menu.