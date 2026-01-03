LIVE TV
  • From Bollywood to Hollywood: 6 Indian Actresses Who Did Bold Roles in International Films

From Bollywood to Hollywood: 6 Indian Actresses Who Did Bold Roles in International Films

Indian actresses have not only ruled Bollywood but also made a strong mark internationally. Some of them took bold and unconventional roles in Hollywood and global cinema breaking stereotypes and showcasing their versatility on a world stage.

Published: January 3, 2026 15:40:34 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
1/7
From Bollywood to Hollywood: 6 Indian Actresses Who Did Bold Roles in International Films

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra became a global name after her Hollywood debut. In international projects like Quantico, Baywatch and Love Again. She portrayed confident and bold characters. Her glamorous and fearless screen presence helped her successfully transition from Bollywood to Hollywood.

Deepika Padukone
2/7

Deepika Padukone

Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. Her role as Serena Unger was bold, stylish and action packed. The film introduced her to a global audience and highlighted her strong screen personality.

Mallika Sherawat
3/7

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat is known for her bold image and made her presence felt internationally with films like The Myth opposite Jackie Chan and Politics of Love. She was among the early Bollywood actresses to experiment with bold roles in global cinema.

Nargis Fakhri
4/7

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri stepped into Hollywood with Spy in the Sky and later appeared in international projects. Her bold and modern roles combined with her international background helped her fit naturally into global films.

Tabu
5/7

Tabu

Tabu is highly respected for her acting depth. She appeared in international films like The Namesake and Dune Prophecy. Her boldness lies in emotional intensity and mature performances rather than glamour making her globally admired.

Alia Bhatt
6/7

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring alongside Gal Gadot. She took on a bold and daring role, proving her versatility beyond Bollywood. Her international presence marks her as one of the new Indian actresses making waves globally.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. The term “bold roles” refers to strong, confident, and unconventional performances not intended to offend or misrepresent any individual.

