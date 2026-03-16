From Border 2 to Oscars 2026: OTT Releases This Week (16 March, 2026-22 March, 2026) To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & more | Latest Entertainment News
This week’s OTT lineup is packed with exciting releases, from the much-awaited Peaky Blinders film to the global spectacle of the Oscars 2026. Whether you love intense war dramas, gripping thrillers, or blockbuster franchises, this week’s OTT releases promise something for every binge watcher.
OTT Releases This Week (16 March 2026-22 March 2026)
Here's a list of the top 5 OTT releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
Border 2 on Netflix
It will be released on 20 March 2026. The war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh arrives on Netflix after its theatrical run.
Oscars 2026 on JioHotstar
The 98th Academy Awards is streaming live for Indian viewers with red carpet coverage and the full ceremony. The global event showcases major Hollywood wins, performances, and celebrity appearances.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man on Netflix
It will be released on 20 March 2026. The film continues the story of Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, after the original Peaky Blinders series. Set during World War II, the movie follows Shelby as he gets pulled into a dangerous mission.
Landlord on ZEE5
It will be released on 19 March 2026. The drama focuses on greed, authority, and social tensions in modern society.
The Housemaid on Prime Video
It will be released on 19 March 2026. A gripping psychological thriller that revolves around a woman who becomes a housemaid in a wealthy family. As secrets unfold, the story takes dark twists involving manipulation and hidden truths.
Disclaimer
Release dates and streaming availability mentioned in this article are based on publicly available reports and announcements from OTT platforms. They may vary depending on region, platform updates, or last minute schedule changes by the streaming services.