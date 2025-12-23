From Can This Love Be Translated To Cashero: Top 5 Must Watch K-Dramas Releasing on Netflix This Week – All Episodes and Weekly Releases
Netflix is bringing an exciting lineup of Korean dramas this week, offering something for every K‑drama fan. From romantic comedies to thrilling legal dramas these releases promise engaging stories and binge worthy episodes.
Can This Love Be Translated – December 24, 2025
This romantic comedy explores love across language barriers making it perfect for holiday viewing. It combines humor heart and cultural charm to engage viewers. The Netflix release is highly anticipated by fans of feel good romance.
Cashero – December 26, 2025
Cashero is a quirky superhero series about an ordinary man gaining powers tied to his cash. The action packed episodes and comic timing make it a must watch on Netflix this week. Fans are excited for its unique blend of action and humor.
I Dol I – December 24–31, 2025
I Dol I is a weekly series following a lawyer who secretly idolizes a K pop star. With new episodes streaming this week viewers can enjoy the mix of courtroom drama and romantic twists. Its ongoing story keeps fans eagerly returning.
Pro Bono – December 27–28, 2025
This legal comedy series features a former judge joining a pro bono team after a scandal. Netflix releases new episodes this week highlighting courtroom humor and heartfelt stories. It is a perfect blend of drama and lighthearted moments.
Dynamite Kiss – December 29, 2025
Dynamite Kiss wraps up its storyline with final episodes this week. This romantic comedy series has captured fans attention with its witty dialogue and lovable characters. Netflix viewers are eager for its conclusion.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.