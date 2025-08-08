From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide
Urvashi Rautela has established herself as a trailblazing style icon, renowned for her bold and unconventional fashion choices. Whether gracing international red carpets, attending high profile sporting events, or making a stylish exit at airports, her appearances are consistently marked by a daring blend of glamour and individuality. Her fearless approach to fashion not only keeps her in the spotlight but also solidifies her reputation as a celebrity who dared to defy conventions, experiment with new styles, and turn every appearance into a memorable moment.
Cannes 2025: Crystal Parrot Clutch
Urvashi turned heads with a vibrant, multicolored strapless gown paired with a crystal encrusted parrot clutch worth approx Rs 4.68 lakh, generating both praise and playful trolling.
Cannes 2025: Gold and Diamond Bikini Bag
She made a statement with her dazzling gold and diamond bag valued at approx Rs 5.29 lakh, solidifying her reputation for audacious fashion.
Wimbledon 2025: Labubu Doll Adorned Bag
Urvashi paired an elegant white lace gown with a Hermes Birkin bag featuring Labubu dolls, sparking memes and commentary on her quirky style.
Mumbai Airport: Pink Labubu Phone Cover
She showcased her playful side with a pink Labubu themed phone cover, adding a fresh chapter to her quirky accessory collection.
Paris Fashion Week 2025: 3D Floral Gown
Urvashi stunned in a dramatic black flared gown with oversized 3D yellow flowers and a golden crown, garnering both fascination and criticism.
Cannes 2024: Hot Pink Gown With Slit
She amplified her glamorous persona in a hot pink couture gown with a thigh high slit and bejeweled headband.
Paris Fashion Week 2023: Feathered Black Dress
Urvashi rocked an edgy all Black feather ensemble, complete with a net bodice , feather stole, and smoky glam, for a bold, daring look that went viral.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only. All the data is publicly available and is not to defame her personality.