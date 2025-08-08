From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide

Urvashi Rautela has established herself as a trailblazing style icon, renowned for her bold and unconventional fashion choices. Whether gracing international red carpets, attending high profile sporting events, or making a stylish exit at airports, her appearances are consistently marked by a daring blend of glamour and individuality. Her fearless approach to fashion not only keeps her in the spotlight but also solidifies her reputation as a celebrity who dared to defy conventions, experiment with new styles, and turn every appearance into a memorable moment.