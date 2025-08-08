LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide

Urvashi Rautela has established herself as a trailblazing style icon, renowned for her bold and unconventional fashion choices. Whether gracing international red carpets, attending high profile sporting events, or making a stylish exit at airports, her appearances are consistently marked by a daring blend of glamour and individuality. Her fearless approach to fashion not only keeps her in the spotlight but also solidifies her reputation as a celebrity who dared to defy conventions, experiment with new styles, and turn every appearance into a memorable moment. 

By: Last Updated: August 8, 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
1/8

Cannes 2025: Crystal Parrot Clutch

Urvashi turned heads with a vibrant, multicolored strapless gown paired with a crystal encrusted parrot clutch worth approx Rs 4.68 lakh, generating both praise and playful trolling.

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
2/8

Cannes 2025: Gold and Diamond Bikini Bag

She made a statement with her dazzling gold and diamond bag valued at approx Rs 5.29 lakh, solidifying her reputation for audacious fashion.

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
3/8

Wimbledon 2025: Labubu Doll Adorned Bag

Urvashi paired an elegant white lace gown with a Hermes Birkin bag featuring Labubu dolls, sparking memes and commentary on her quirky style.

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
4/8

Mumbai Airport: Pink Labubu Phone Cover

She showcased her playful side with a pink Labubu themed phone cover, adding a fresh chapter to her quirky accessory collection.

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
5/8

Paris Fashion Week 2025: 3D Floral Gown

Urvashi stunned in a dramatic black flared gown with oversized 3D yellow flowers and a golden crown, garnering both fascination and criticism.

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
6/8

Cannes 2024: Hot Pink Gown With Slit

She amplified her glamorous persona in a hot pink couture gown with a thigh high slit and bejeweled headband.

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
7/8

Paris Fashion Week 2023: Feathered Black Dress

Urvashi rocked an edgy all Black feather ensemble, complete with a net bodice , feather stole, and smoky glam, for a bold, daring look that went viral.

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only. All the data is publicly available and is not to defame her personality.

Tags:

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery
From Cannes To Paris Fashion Week: 7 Times Urvashi Rautela’s Fashion Choices Made Headlines Worldwide - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?