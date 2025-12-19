LIVE TV
From Casual to Glam – 7 Evening Looks Inspired by Alia Bhatt

Discover 7 evening looks inspired by Alia Bhatt, from casual chic to glamorous sarees. Learn styling tips to elevate your evening outfits and shine confidently at parties, dinners, and special occasions.

Published: December 19, 2025
From Casual to Glam – 7 Evening Looks Inspired by Alia Bhatt
1/9
Instagram@aliaabhatt

From Casual to Glam – 7 Evening Looks Inspired by Alia Bhatt

Discover 7 evening looks inspired by Alia Bhatt, from casual chic to glamorous sarees. Learn styling tips to elevate your evening outfits and shine confidently at parties, dinners, and special occasions.

From Casual to Glam
2/9
Instagram@aliaabhatt

From Casual to Glam

Discover 7 stunning evening looks inspired by Alia Bhatt. These styles are perfect for dinners, parties, and special occasions. Learn how to take your look from relaxed to red-carpet-ready effortlessly.

Chic Casual Evening
3/9
Instagram@aliaabhatt

Chic Casual Evening

Alia’s casual look often features a crisp shirt, jeans, and minimal accessories. It balances comfort with style effortlessly. Perfect for coffee dates or a casual evening out.

Effortless Boho Glam
4/9
Instagram@aliaabhatt

Effortless Boho Glam

Flowing maxi dresses with soft prints and layered jewelry create a breezy, feminine vibe. Alia’s boho-inspired looks are ideal for outdoor parties or evening brunches. They combine elegance with ease.

Classic Little Black Dress
5/9
Instagram@aliaabhatt

Classic Little Black Dress

Alia pairs a sleek LBD with statement heels and subtle makeup for timeless elegance. This look is perfect for cocktail parties. It exudes confidence and sophistication in every detail.

Glamorous Saree Statement
6/9
Instagram@aliaabhatt

Glamorous Saree Statement

Evening sarees with shimmering blouses or bold colors highlight Alia’s traditional-modern mix. Pair them with chic earrings for maximum impact. Ideal for weddings or festive evening occasions.

Edgy Contemporary Style
7/9

Edgy Contemporary Style

Structured blazers, leather pants, or asymmetric dresses give an urban, fashion-forward vibe. Alia’s edgy style works perfectly for rooftop parties or evening events. It adds boldness to your evening wardrobe.

Romantic Feminine Ensembles
8/9
Instagram@aliaabhatt

Romantic Feminine Ensembles

Pastel gowns, flowy skirts, and soft curls create dreamy, feminine elegance. Alia’s romantic style is ideal for date nights or formal dinners. It adds softness and charm to evening occasions.

Your Evening Style Guide
9/9
Instagram@aliaabhatt

Your Evening Style Guide

From casual chic to full-on glam, these looks cover all evening occasions. Mix and match elements to reflect your personal style. Shine confidently wherever you go with these Alia Bhatt-inspired looks.

