From Chaat To Gajar Ka Halwa: Here Are Smriti Irani’s Favorite Indian Food Destinations, In Pics

In addition to her notable positions in politics and acting, Union Minister Smriti Irani is a ‘foodie’ with an unrelenting passion for India’s vast culinary regions. From well-known halwai (sweet shops) and street food spots to popular restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar, she has shared places she loved .

Let’s take a look at some of the places that delighted her taste buds, and are bound to offer traditional flavours, culinary comfort and fond memories!