From Chaat To Gajar Ka Halwa: Here Are Smriti Irani’s Favorite Indian Food Destinations, In Pics
In addition to her notable positions in politics and acting, Union Minister Smriti Irani is a ‘foodie’ with an unrelenting passion for India’s vast culinary regions. From well-known halwai (sweet shops) and street food spots to popular restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar, she has shared places she loved .
Let’s take a look at some of the places that delighted her taste buds, and are bound to offer traditional flavours, culinary comfort and fond memories!
Kesar Da Dhaba (Amritsar)
A legendary vegetarian dhaba, established in 1916, renowned for its rich, buttery Dal Makhani and traditional Phirni served in earthen bowls.
Kishu Ki Dukaan (Gurgaon)
Often referred to as "Kishu di Hatti," this understated gem in Old Gurgaon is highly praised for its exceptional sweets like Dhodha and savory snacks like mini samosas and aloo tikki chaat.
Nirulas (Delhi)
A beloved fast-food chain, synonymous with Delhi's culinary landscape, particularly famous for its legendary Hot Chocolate Fudge.
Cafe Madras (Matunga, Mumbai)
An iconic, no-frills South Indian eatery that has served authentic Udipi cuisine and filter coffee since the 1940s, embodying Mumbai's "Mini South India" vibe.
Chinese restaurants In Saki Naka (Mumbai)
This area in Mumbai is known for its vibrant array of Chinese restaurants offering a diverse range of authentic and delicious Chinese dishes.
Kaleva (Delhi)
This iconic sweet shop is celebrated for its traditional Indian sweets and snacks, including delicious gajar ka halwa and imli chuski.
Cream Centre (Mumbai)
A long-standing vegetarian restaurant revered for its classic comfort food, especially its famous Chole Bhature and sizzling brownies.