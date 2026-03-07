LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Chia Seeds to Jamun Seeds: 6 Underrated Seeds With Surprising Health Benefits You Should Try

From Chia Seeds to Jamun Seeds: 6 Underrated Seeds With Surprising Health Benefits You Should Try

Seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses that offer a wealth of health benefits. From supporting heart health to aiding in digestion and weight management, these small wonders are packed with fiber, protein, and essential micronutrients. Incorporating seeds into your diet can have a significant impact on overall well being. Let’s explore 6 underrated seeds that can supercharge your health and wellness journey. From chai seeds to flaxseeds, sesame seeds, and more, discover the incredible benefits of these tiny but mighty seeds. Get ready to harness their power and boost your health naturally. 

Published By: Published: March 7, 2026 23:04:24 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Jamun Seeds
1/7
From Chia Seeds to Jamun Seeds: 6 Underrated Seeds With Surprising Health Benefits You Should Try

Jamun Seeds

Jamun Seeds, also known as Syzygium cumini seeds, have anti diabetic properties and can help manage blood sugar levels. They are rich in flavonoids, antioxidants, and other trace elements that contribute to overall health. Jamun Seeds also support heart health, digestion, and skin health, making them a valuable addition to a healthy diet.

You Might Be Interested In
Chia seeds
2/7

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are tiny nutritional power houses rich in fiber, protein, and Omega 3 fatty acids. They support heart health by reducing total cholesterol, triglycerides, and LDL cholesterol while increasing HDL cholesterol. Chia seeds also help lower blood pressure and can aid in managing type 2 diabetes. With 30g of fiber per 100g, they are one of the most fiber rich foods, making them excellent for digestive health and satiety.

Flaxseeds
3/7

Flaxseeds

These seeds are a great source of plant based protein, fiber, and key micronutrients like manganese, thiamine, and magnesium. They help decrease constipation, diversify gut microbiome, lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and reduce spikes in blood sugar levels. Flaxseeds are also rich in lignans, which may help prevent certain cancers.

You Might Be Interested In
Sesame Seeds
4/7

Sesame Seeds

These seeds are bursting with important vitamins and minerals like copper, manganese, calcium, and magnesium. They have anti inflammatory properties and anti cancer effects, making them a great addition to a healthy diet. Sesame seeds can be consumed raw, roasted, or in powder form and are beneficial for bone and teeth health.

Pumpkin Seeds
5/7

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a nutrient dense snack rich in protein, magnesium, and zinc. They are excellent for heart health, immunity, and blood sugar control. Pumpkin seeds can also promote a restful night's sleep due to their tryptophan content, which stimulates serotonin and melatonin production. They are a versatile ingredient and can be added to various dishes for nutritional benefits.

Poppy Seeds
6/7

Poppy Seeds

Jamun Seeds, also known as Syzygium cumini seeds, have anti diabetic properties and can help manage blood sugar levels. They are rich in flavonoids, antioxidants, and other trace elements that contribute to overall health. Jamun Seeds also support heart health, digestion, and skin health, making them a valuable addition to a healthy diet.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS