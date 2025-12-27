LIVE TV
From Chiranjeevi to Sanjay Dutt to Sachin Tendulkar: UNSEEN Pics from Battle of Galwan Actor Salman Khan’s 60th Birthday Celebrations

Salman Khan rang in his landmark 60th birthday with an intimate yet star-studded celebration at his Panvel farmhouse. The Battle of Galwan actor’s grand birthday celebration brought together some of the biggest names from films, sports, and regional cinema.

Salman Khan’s 60th Birthday Celebrations
1/6

Salman Khan’s 60th Birthday Celebrations

Here are some inside pics of Salman Khan birthday celebration that have now surfaced online, offering fans a rare glimpse into warm moments.

Salman Khan Turned 60
2/6

Salman Khan Turned 60

Salman Khan turned 60 today, December 27, and marked the milestone with a special celebration. To ring in the occasion, Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ hosted a midnight birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse, attended by close friends and well-wishers.

Salman Khan Cake Cutting
3/6

Salman Khan Cake Cutting

Salman Khan was seen cutting his birthday cake during a celebratory ceremony held in the garden. He was seen with his father and other family members while cutting the cake.

Sanjay Dutt, Maniesh Paul Attended Birthday Celebration
4/6

Sanjay Dutt, Maniesh Paul Attended Birthday Celebration

Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and actor-comedian-host Maniesh Paul were among the celebrities who attended Salman Khan’s birthday celebration.

Sachin Tendulkar Attended Salman Khan Birthday Celebrations
5/6

Sachin Tendulkar Attended Salman Khan Birthday Celebrations

Another priceless picture from the celebrations shows Salman Khan posing with Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The former wicketkeeper-batter looked sharp and stylish, sporting a yellow-ochre jacket paired with black trousers.

Jannat Zubair At Salman Khan Birthday Party
6/6

Jannat Zubair At Salman Khan Birthday Party

Actress Jannat Zubair was also among the invitees. She shared a picture with Salman Khan on Instagram, where the two are seen smiling for the camera. The 24-year-old looked elegant in a polka-dotted dress and captioned the post, “Happiest birthday, Salman sir.”

