bangladesh killings Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha
bangladesh killings Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha
  • From Chocolate Chip Cookies To Mug Cake: 5 Easy Baking Ideas at Home for Beginners

From Chocolate Chip Cookies To Mug Cake: 5 Easy Baking Ideas at Home for Beginners

Baking at home has never been easier! Try these 5 easy and delicious recipes from cookies to cupcakes that anyone can make. Perfect for quick treats and beginners looking for simple homemade desserts.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 12, 2026 17:45:38 IST
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
1/6
From Chocolate Chip Cookies To Mug Cake: 5 Easy Baking Ideas at Home for Beginners

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nothing beats warm, gooey chocolate chip cookies straight from the oven. With simple ingredients like flour, butter, sugar, and chocolate chips, you can whip up a batch in under 30 minutes. Perfect for tea time or snack breaks!

Banana Bread
2/6

Banana Bread

Banana bread is a healthy and delicious way to use overripe bananas. Soft, moist, and slightly sweet, it’s a perfect breakfast or snack option. Add nuts or chocolate chips for extra flavor!

Mug Cake
3/6

Mug Cake

For those craving a single serving dessert, mug cakes are a lifesaver. Ready in 5 minutes using a microwave, they’re perfect for last-minute cravings and minimal cleanup.

Simple Brownies
4/6

Simple Brownies

Rich, fudgy, and chocolatey, brownies are a crowd favorite. With just cocoa powder, butter, sugar, and eggs, you can bake a batch that melts in your mouth. Add nuts or chocolate chunks for extra indulgence.

Vanilla Cupcakes
5/6

Vanilla Cupcakes

Vanilla cupcakes are simple, fluffy, and fun to decorate. With just flour, sugar, eggs, and vanilla, you can create a batch that’s perfect for birthdays, parties, or a cozy treat at home.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

hese recipes are for home baking purposes only. Cooking times and results may vary depending on your equipment and ingredients.

