From Church Mass To Festive Markets: Check Out These Top 7 Places To Celebrate Christmas In Delhi

Christmas 2025: Christmas is here! churches across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram are coming alive with festive cheer, prayer services and community celebrations, making them among the most popular places to visit during the holiday season. If you’re in the national capital, there are plenty of spots where you can celebrate Christmas with friends, family and loved ones in a warm, joyful atmosphere.

Checkout these top 7 places to celebrate Christmas in Delhi-

Published By: Published: December 25, 2025 10:19:27 IST
St. James’ Church (Kashmere Gate)
1/8
St. James’ Church (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

St. James’ Church (Kashmere Gate)

One of Delhi’s oldest churches comes alive with candle-lit Christmas services, traditional hymns, and a serene festive atmosphere that blends history with faith.

St. Mary’s Church (Chandni Chowk)
2/8
St. Mary’s Church (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

St. Mary’s Church (Chandni Chowk)

Tucked into the lanes of Old Delhi, this heritage church offers an old-world Christmas experience, marked by midnight Mass, warm lights, and a close-knit community feel.

Select Citywalk (Saket)
3/8
Select Citywalk (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

Select Citywalk (Saket)

The mall transforms into a holiday hotspot with a towering Christmas tree, live carol performances, and picture-perfect themed décor across its open-air spaces.

DLF Promenade (Vasant Kunj)
4/8
DLF Promenade (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

DLF Promenade (Vasant Kunj)

Known for its upscale celebrations, the mall hosts a premium Christmas village featuring immersive installations, festive pop-ups, and family-friendly activities.

Aerocity (Worldmark)
5/8
Aerocity (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

Aerocity (Worldmark)

A vibrant festive hub with illuminated streets, live music, and global dining options, Aerocity blends Christmas décor with a lively nightlife vibe.

Connaught Place (CP)
6/8
Connaught Place (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

Connaught Place (CP)

Delhi’s city centre sparkles with festive lights, buzzing cafés, and street performers, making CP a go-to spot for Christmas walks and late-night celebrations.

Majnu Ka Tilla
7/8
Majnu Ka Tilla (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

Majnu Ka Tilla

With decorated churches, cosy cafés, and Korean bakeries serving festive treats, this neighbourhood offers a unique, culture-rich Christmas vibe.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

