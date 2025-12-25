From Church Mass To Festive Markets: Check Out These Top 7 Places To Celebrate Christmas In Delhi

Christmas 2025: Christmas is here! churches across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram are coming alive with festive cheer, prayer services and community celebrations, making them among the most popular places to visit during the holiday season. If you’re in the national capital, there are plenty of spots where you can celebrate Christmas with friends, family and loved ones in a warm, joyful atmosphere.

Checkout these top 7 places to celebrate Christmas in Delhi-