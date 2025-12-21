From Classrooms To Cameras: Educational Background Of Bollywood Star Sons
Bollywood star kids often attract attention not just for their lineage but also for their educational backgrounds. Many celebrity sons have pursued higher education in India and abroad, balancing academics with creative ambitions before stepping into the film industry or choosing alternative career paths.
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan completed his schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. He later moved to the United States to study at Boston University. However, he dropped out before completing his degree to pursue a career in films.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan studied at Bombay Scottish School, where he was known to be a shy student. He went on to graduate in Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai. Alongside academics, he also trained in acting and dance from a young age.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor attended Bombay Scottish School and later enrolled at H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. He then moved to the US to study filmmaking at the School of Visual Arts and acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. His education played a key role in shaping his acting craft.
Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan studied at Sevenoaks School in the UK before moving to the United States. He pursued filmmaking and cinematic arts at the University of Southern California. Aryan has shown a strong interest in writing and direction rather than acting.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan completed his schooling at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. He later studied film and acting related courses abroad. Ibrahim is gradually preparing for a career in the Hindi film industry.